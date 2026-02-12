152% Increase in Contact Form Conversions for a Legacy Aviation Brand Following UX and Digital Marketing Improvements

MIAMI, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Silk, an award-winning agency focused on creating brand strategies, custom websites, and digital marketing campaigns, has released a new case study highlighting measurable improvements in engagement, organic traffic, and lead conversions following a digital marketing and UX optimization initiative for Helinet Aviation. The case study outlines how improved user journeys and technical SEO enhancements can support performance gains for specialized, multi-service organizations.

The Case Study examines Digital Silk's work with Helinet Aviation, a legacy aviation brand providing helicopter charter, aircraft maintenance, completions, and emergency response services. The engagement focused on improving discoverability, strengthening on-site engagement, and simplifying lead capture across multiple service lines through a combination of digital marketing and UX enhancements.

Optimizing User Journeys for High-Intent Aviation Audiences

Helinet Aviation required a website experience capable of serving multiple audience segments while guiding users efficiently toward relevant services. Digital Silk's approach centered on restructuring user pathways, integrating video content to support engagement, and refining UX elements to reduce friction across the site.

The initiative was supported by digital marketing strategies designed to improve organic visibility and increase session quality across service-focused pages.

Measured Performance Outcomes Identified in the Case Study

According to performance data referenced in the case study, the initiative was associated with the following outcomes:

Contact form conversions increased by 152%, following simplified lead capture and clearer calls to action. Engagement rate increased by 31.1%, with users exploring more content across service areas. Engaged sessions per user increased by 50.1%, as optimized journeys kept visitors more active. Average engagement time increased by 31.36%, supported by video integration and UX improvements. Organic traffic increased by 21%, driven by stronger technical SEO and improved site structure.

These results demonstrate how coordinated UX and digital marketing efforts may influence both engagement behavior and conversion activity.

Why Engagement and Conversion Metrics Matter for Specialized Service Providers

For organizations operating across complex service offerings, digital performance depends on how effectively users are guided from discovery to inquiry. The Helinet Aviation case study illustrates how aligning UX design with digital marketing strategy can support stronger engagement and conversion outcomes in highly specialized industries.

The full Helinet Aviation case study is available on Digital Silk's website. Organizations exploring digital marketing strategies designed to improve engagement and lead conversion can request a quote through Digital Silk's website.

