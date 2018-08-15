$152 Million Awarded in 17 Years to More Than 3,500 Students by Families of Freedom Scholarship Fund

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Scholarship America is pleased to announce its Families of Freedom Scholarship Fund®—the largest private scholarship fund for 9/11 families—has surpassed $152 million in total scholarships awarded to more than 3,500 students since September 11, 2001. That figure includes over $12 million in needs-based scholarships to support 800 students during the 2017-18 academic year. The average award for 2017-18 is $14,000.

Established within a week of the September 11th attacks, the Families of Freedom Scholarship Fund will ultimately provide hundreds of millions of dollars in higher education assistance to an entire generation of dependents of those killed or permanently disabled in the 9/11 attacks and their aftermath. The Fund will continue to provide education assistance through 2030.

"The Families of Freedom Scholarship Fund is a tribute to all who were lost on that tragic day 17 years ago. Today, over 4,300 students have triumphed and graduated with the assistance of our Fund," said Rhianna Quinn Roddy, Executive Director.

The creation of the Families of Freedom Scholarship Fund sparked incredible generosity nationwide. With President Bill Clinton and U.S. Senator Bob Dole serving as campaign co-chairs, donations arrived from more than 20,000 corporations, foundations, educational institutions, grassroots organizations, and individuals, raising more than $100 million. While the Fund has performed exceptionally, the increase in the number of illnesses in Ground Zero first responders has increased demand significantly and millions more are needed for scholarships. For information about the Families of Freedom Scholarship Fund® and to donate, go to www.familiesoffreedom.org or call 877-862-0136.

The third annual Never Forget Tribute Classic, which benefits Families of Freedom, is set for Saturday, December 8, 2018 at Prudential Center. This year's NCAA men's basketball doubleheader will feature Clemson vs. Mississippi State at 4 pm ET and Florida State vs. UConn at 6:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on ESPN2. Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased at prucenter.com/NFTC2018 or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

The Families of Freedom Scholarship Fund® is administered without charge by Scholarship America®.

"The Families of Freedom Scholarship Fund holds special meaning for us," said Robert C. Ballard, President and CEO of Scholarship America. "We will continue to support the families of those who lost their lives or were permanently disabled by the attacks on September 11, 2001. Everyone affected that day deserves the opportunities a scholarship can give, and we are committed to the continuation of that mission."

About Scholarship America





Scholarship America focuses on ensuring ALL students have the opportunity to succeed in their pursuit of higher education. That mission has stayed the same since the organization's start in 1958, when 24 students shared $4,000 in scholarships. Since then Scholarship America has built programs that have distributed over $4 billion and helped more than 2.4 million students as the go-to source for scholarships, emergency aid, mentoring, coaching, financial literacy and more. More information is available at scholarshipamerica.org or by following @scholamerica.

Contact: Rhianna Quinn Roddy



201157@email4pr.com



917.576.2317

SOURCE Scholarship America

Related Links

http://scholarshipamerica.org

