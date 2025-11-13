Scholarship America Donates Event Meals to Support College Students Facing Food Insecurity

WASHINGTON, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of widespread air travel cancellations that disrupted its annual Partner Convening and Irving Innovation Awards in Washington, D.C., Scholarship America is ensuring that no good effort goes to waste.

Scholarship America's Marcela Zarate helps as the organization donates more than 200 meals from its postponed gala event to students at the University of the District of Columbia. Photo by LAFlicks. A student at the University of the District of Columbia receives donated meals from Scholarship America. Photo by LAFlicks.

The nonprofit announced that all catered food from the postponed events will be donated to local college students participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). The donation, made in collaboration with local partners including Windows Catering, will provide hundreds of fresh meals to students navigating food insecurity during finals season.

Nationally, it's estimated that 23% of college students face some form of food insecurity, and 1.1 million are recipients of SNAP assistance.

"Our mission has always been about putting students first," said Mike Nylund, CEO of Scholarship America. "While travel disruptions changed our plans, they also gave us the opportunity to act on that mission in a tangible way — by redirecting resources to students who need them most."

"We are deeply appreciative of Scholarship America's generosity and continued partnership," said UDC President Maurice D. Edington. "This act of service reflects the shared values of our institutions - supporting students and removing barriers to their success."

The organization's planned Partner Convening and Irving Innovation Awards will now take place digitally, offering a series of webinars and student success spotlights through early 2026. This expanded format ensures that discussions about innovation in scholarship management and student equity continue to reach a national audience.

"At Voya, we are proud of our long-standing partnership with Scholarship America and the shared commitment to creating opportunities for students. We applaud their ability to turn an unexpected change of plans into a meaningful act: providing meals to those in need," said Angela Harrell, Chief Purpose, Talent & Inclusion Officer at Voya Financial, a sponsor of both events. "This is an inspiring example of an organization committed to making a positive impact in our communities."

Scholarship America remains the nation's largest nonprofit provider of private scholarships, having distributed over $5 billion to 3 million students since its founding.

About Scholarship America

Scholarship America is a non-profit organization that eliminates barriers to educational success so that students can pursue their dreams. Since 1958, Scholarship America has distributed $5.7 billion to more than 3 million students. The organization works with partners to give students the support needed to succeed. Learn more at scholarshipamerica.org.

Media Contact

Claire Berge Schmidt

Associate Vice President, Marketing

[email protected]

(952) 830-7391

SOURCE Scholarship America