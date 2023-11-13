15th Annual Give to the Max Day Set to Raise Millions for Thousands of Minnesota Organizations

Donors, nonprofits and schools prepare to celebrate 15 years of Minnesota's giving holiday on Thursday, Nov. 16

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GiveMN's 15th annual Give to the Max Day is set for Thursday, Nov. 16. Give to the Max is a statewide grassroots giving event that raises millions each year for more than 6,000 nonprofits and schools. Considered Minnesota's holiday for generosity—and one of the largest giving days in the nation—donors have given more than $290 million to more than 10,000 organizations since the inaugural Give to the Max Day in 2009.

Give to the Max Nov. 16, 2023

Each year, Give to the Max Day offers a reminder of the power of collective generosity. When tens of thousands of donors come together and support the causes that mean the most to them, millions of dollars are raised—$10, $50, and $100 at a time. Organizers at GiveMN, the nonprofit that hosts the yearly event, are asking donors to continue that tradition by building on their own giving story this November.

"Generosity and community engagement are two defining pillars of what makes Minnesota special, and we see that spirit on display statewide each year during Give to the Max," said Jake Blumberg, executive director of GiveMN. "Through bright days and shared challenges, generosity shines in the North Star state, and we all benefit from the network of nonprofits able to feed and house more of our neighbors, care for our natural spaces, adopt our furry friends, and so much more."

Give to the Max started in 2009 as a one-time event to promote the new GiveMN.org website which offered an online fundraising home for all Minnesota nonprofits. The unexpected result of that first campaign—$14 million in 24 hours—transformed Give to the Max into a yearly statewide fundraising campaign. For many small- and medium-sized organizations, Give to the Max often serves as their primary fundraising campaign each year.

The Early Giving period for this year's campaign began on Nov. 1 and the campaign will continue through Give to the Max Day on Nov. 16. GiveMN will be awarding more than $100,000 in prize grants throughout this campaign to boost the generosity of donors making gifts on GiveMN.org. Daily prize grants will be selected daily through Early Giving, and donations will automatically be entered to win a randomized "Golden Ticket" drawing every 15 minutes on Nov. 16, adding anywhere from $500 to $10,000 to selected donors' gifts.

To participate in this year's campaign, visit GiveMN.org to search for and donate to the causes that mean the most to you. Donors may search by organization name, keyword, location, category, and those led by and/or serving BIPOC and LGBTQ+ communities, which research shows receive less funding than their peers.

This year's campaign is presented with support from sponsors at the Bush Foundation, Saint Paul & Minnesota Foundation, Initiative Foundation, Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation, Southwest Minnesota Initiative, and West Central Initiative.

About GiveMN

GiveMN is an independent nonprofit organization working to ignite generosity and grow giving through GiveMN.org, Minnesota's giving marketplace, and RaiseMN, a fundraising coaching and training program.

Since 2009, more than 730,000 donors have made gifts with ease and enthusiasm through GiveMN.org to make a difference for causes in their communities. Through this online marketplace for generosity, and giving events like the annual Give to the Max Day, GiveMN has helped to generate more than $390 million for more than 14,000 nonprofits. RaiseMN serves Minnesota nonprofits through individualized coaching and programs to transform nonprofit fundraising.

Focusing on small- to medium-sized organizations, RaiseMN builds more healthy and sustainable fundraising practices so nonprofits can continue to pursue and expand their mission in their communities.

Launched in 2009 by Minnesota Community Foundation, GiveMN is supported by many generous foundation and corporate partners, contributions from individual donors, and revenue from its programs.

