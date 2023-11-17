$34.2 Million Donated During Annual Give to the Max Day Campaign

6,615 nonprofits and schools supported as Minnesota's giving holiday celebrates 15th anniversary milestone

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tens of thousands of donors from Minnesota and around the world gave $34.2 million to 6,615 organizations during Give to the Max Day yesterday, the 15th annual statewide giving campaign for Minnesota nonprofits and schools.

Give to the Max Nov. 16, 2023

This year's campaign results rank between Give to the Max 2021 and 2022 as the second highest result ever, missing the all-time record by less than one percent. In addition, a new record was set for the number of nonprofits and schools receiving gifts as part of the campaign. Organizers at the nonprofit GiveMN are pleased with the results, as they note national data indicates giving may continue to decline this year.

Envisioned and first celebrated in 2009 as a one-time giving campaign to bring awareness to the new GiveMN.org fundraising platform, Give to the Max Day has grown into Minnesota's annual celebration of generosity and a show of support for organizations across the state and the 11 Native nations that share its geography. To date, more than $300 million has have been donated through the first 15 Give to the Max campaigns.

"$34 million is a result worth celebrating, and the impact of yesterday's generosity is much more than just a number," said Jake Blumberg, executive director of GiveMN. "In every Minnesota community, organizations step up to help our neighbors and loved ones meet basic needs, find homes for four-legged friends, improve our lives through art, sports, and parks, and so much more. And they do so with the support and partnership of donors who help to power their impact."

GiveMN awarded more than $100,000 in prize grants to Minnesota organizations every 15 minutes throughout the day by random chance "Golden Ticket" drawings, boosting the generosity of more than 150 donors. This year's grand prize Super-Sized Golden Ticket provided a $10,000 boost to Alexandra House in Blaine.

Donors from Minnesota and beyond supported Give to the Max Day 2023. Donors and organizations represented all 87 Minnesota counties, with donations coming in from each of the 50 U.S. states and 39 countries across the world.

Give to the Max Day was presented with support from sponsors at the Bush Foundation, Saint Paul & Minnesota Foundation, Initiative Foundation, Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation, Southwest Minnesota Initiative Foundation, and West Central Initiative.

GiveMN.org is online and available year-round as a central hub for generosity in Minnesota. Donors may create a free account to set up monthly gifts, set up fundraisers for their favorite causes and download reports of their giving history. Visit GiveMN.org to learn more.

About GiveMN
GiveMN is an independent nonprofit organization working to ignite generosity and grow giving through GiveMN.org, Minnesota's giving marketplace, and RaiseMN, a fundraising coaching and training program.

Since 2009, nearly 800,000 have made gifts with ease and enthusiasm through GiveMN.org to make a difference for causes in their communities. Through this online marketplace for generosity and giving events like the annual Give to the Max Day, GiveMN has helped to generate more than $400 million for more than 14,000 nonprofits 365 days of the year.

RaiseMN serves Minnesota nonprofits through individualized coaching and programs to transform nonprofit fundraising. Focusing on small- to medium-sized organizations, RaiseMN builds more healthy and sustainable fundraising practices so nonprofits can continue to pursue and expand their mission in their communities.

Launched in 2009 by Saint Paul & Minnesota Foundation, GiveMN is supported by many generous foundation and corporate partners, contributions from individual donors, and revenue from its programs.

SOURCE GiveMN

