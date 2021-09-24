15th Annual Invest in Others Awards Honor Financial Advisors for Philanthropy

ANDOVER, Mass., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Invest in Others Charitable Foundation ("Invest in Others") presented four awards from September 20 to September 23 as part of its 15th annual Invest in Others Awards celebration, which was held virtually this year.

The Invest in Others Awards recognize financial advisors across four distinct categories for giving back to nonprofits in their communities. Typically presented at an in-person gala in Boston, this year's awards were instead presented on video Monday through Thursday of this week. Top sponsors included Advisor Group, Cetera Financial Group, Fidelity Investments, LPL Financial, Merrill, and Natixis Investment Managers.

Invest in Others donated $50,000 to each winner's designated charity, with the exception of the Lifetime Achievement Award winner, whose charity received a $75,000 donation. In addition, eight finalists received donations of $20,000 to each of their charities.

By award category, the winners are:

Catalyst Award, presented Monday, September 20 : Ralph Ujano Jr. of The Ujano Advisory Group LLC in McKinney, Tex. , for Helping Hands for Single Moms Dallas

: of The Ujano Advisory Group LLC in , for Helping Hands for Single Moms Dallas Community Service Award, presented Tuesday, September 21 : Roger S. Green of Green Financial Resources, LLC in Duluth, Ga. , for Auditory-Verbal Center, Inc.

: of Green Financial Resources, LLC in , for Auditory-Verbal Center, Inc. Volunteer of the Year Award, presented Wednesday, September 22 : Kenneth "Larry" Agee of Agee Financial Group in Lake Charles, La. , for Disaster Aid USA

: Kenneth "Larry" Agee of Agee Financial Group in , for Disaster Aid Lifetime Achievement Award, presented Thursday, September 23 : Peter Chieco of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management in Greenwich, Conn. , for Cooley's Anemia Foundation

"This year's honorees have made a meaningful difference in the lives of others, from providing educational opportunities and responding when disasters strike to improving the quality of life for the hearing impaired and those with Cooley's Anemia," said Megan McAuley, Executive Director and President of Invest in Others Charitable Foundation. "We are thrilled to support and perpetuate this important work."

To learn more about the honorees and watch the award presentations, visit investinothers.org/awards

About the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation

The inspiration for the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation came directly from the financial advisors who invest in others by giving back to their communities with overwhelming generosity and dedication. Since its founding in 2006, Invest in Others has amplified these efforts by providing a platform for advisors and other financial professionals to increase awareness, visibility, and funding to their favorite nonprofits. For more information, visit investinothers.org or follow Invest in Others on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

