Invest in Others Charitable Foundation Names 10 Financial Advisory Firms to its 2024 Charitable Champions List

Ten Financial Advisory Firms Recognized for Going Above & Beyond in Giving Back to Their Communities

BOSTON, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Invest in Others Charitable Foundation ("Invest in Others") announced today that 10 financial advisory firms from across the country have been named to its list of 2024 Charitable Champions. This annual accolade calls attention to the efforts of firms that actively promote a culture of philanthropy among their advisors and employees.

The 2024 Charitable Champions are:

Cain Watters & Associates of Frisco, TX

& Associates of Cassaday & Co., McLean, VA

Creative Planning, Overland Park, KS

DSF Wealth Management Group LLC, Bridgeville, PA

Hammond Iles Wealth Advisors, Wethersfield, CT

IronBridge Wealth Counsel, LLC, Austin, TX

North Star Resource Group, Minneapolis, MN

Parcion Private Wealth, Bellevue, WA

Pickler Wealth Advisors, Collierville, TN

Savage and Associates, Maumee, OH

"We are fortunate to be part of an industry with so many professionals who are committed to giving back, and making a positive impact on the communities where they and their clients live and work," said R. Barkley Payne, Executive Director of Invest in Others Charitable Foundation. "This year's Charitable Champions serve as examples to us all on how to create a company culture that emphasizes giving back, and volunteering time and effort to improve their communities. We are proud to be able to bring peer recognition to the causes that our Charitable Champions support, and reward their advisors and employees for the good they have done."

The Charitable Champions were blindly selected from among the nominees based on criteria such as leadership and culture, events and activities, incentives, contributions, and impact. All of the firms have been in business for at least a year, have a minimum of three employees in the U.S., are in good standing with state and federal securities regulators, and provide direct financial advice to households or organizations.

To learn more about Charitable Champions, please visit https://www.investinothers.org/charitable-champions/.

Since 2007, Invest in Others has partnered with more than 750 charities, shared hundreds of inspirational stories and donated over $6 million to a wide array of causes, including health and wellness, education and youth programs, arts and culture, hunger and poverty prevention, military, and veterans and more.

About the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation

The Invest in Others 501(c)(3) Charitable Foundation aims to amplify, celebrate, and inspire the charitable work of the financial services community. Invest in Others is a catalyst to channel philanthropy and volunteerism to where it is needed most.

For more information, visit investinothers.org or follow Invest in Others on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X.

Media Contact:

Sabrina Scarpa

JConnelly for Invest in Others

[email protected] | 973.309.0051

SOURCE Invest in Others Charitable Foundation