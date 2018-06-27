$16.1 Billion LED Driver Market Outlook: 2018-2023 Analysis by Luminaire Type, Supply Type, Application and Region

The global LED driver market is expected to reach an estimated $16.1 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 15.5% from 2018 to 2023. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing building and construction activities, favorable government regulations for energy efficiency, and increasing adoption of LED lighting in emerging countries.



The future of the LED driver market looks attractive with opportunities in the residential, commercial, industrial, and automotive lighting sectors.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the LED driver industry, include the development of visible light communication (VLC) LED drivers, and the development of color tunable LED drivers.



Research forecasts that the constant current LED driver will remain the largest product type; it is also expected to witness the highest growth due to ability to provide consistent brightness with lower power consumption and increasing demand in LED backlighting and general lighting applications.



Within the LED driver market, the general lighting segment will remain the largest application. It is also expected to witness the highest growth rate due to increasing demand for energy-efficient products in residential and commercial lighting, increasing usage of LED drivers for building and lighting management systems, and the decreasing price of LEDs.



Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region, and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing penetration of LED lighting in the automotive and building & construction industries. Production and consumption of LED lighting in China is highest, and modernization of infrastructure is expected to propel the demand for lighting products in China.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2012 to 2023

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global LED Driver Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global LED Driver Market by Supply Type

3.3.1: Constant Current

3.3.2: Constant Voltage

3.4: Global LED Driver Market by Luminaire Type

3.4.1: Type A Lamp

3.4.2: Decorative Lamp

3.4.3: T Lamps

3.4.4: Reflectors

3.4.5: Others

3.5: Global LED Driver Market by Application

3.5.1: General Lighting LED Driver Market

3.5.1.1: General Lighting Market by Application

3.5.1.1.1: Residential

3.5.1.1.2: Office

3.5.1.1.3: Shop

3.5.1.1.4: Hospitality

3.5.1.1.5: Outdoor

3.5.1.1.6: Industrial

3.5.1.1.7: Architectural

3.5.2: Automotive Lighting

3.5.2.1: Automotive Lighting Market by Application

3.5.2.1.1: Headlamp

3.5.2.1.2: DRL

3.5.2.1.3: Sidelight

3.5.2.1.4: Rear Light

3.5.2.1.5: Interior Light

3.5.3: Backlighting LED Driver Market

3.5.3.1: Backlighting Market by Application

3.5.3.1.1: Television

3.5.3.1.2: Monitor

3.5.3.1.3: Portable PC

3.5.3.1.4: Handheld



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global LED Driver Market by Region

4.2: North American LED Driver Market

4.2.1: North American LED Driver Market by Application

4.2.2: United States' LED Driver Market

4.2.3: Canadian LED Driver Market

4.2.4: Mexican LED Driver Market

4.3: European LED Driver Market

4.3.1: European LED Driver Market by Application

4.3.2: German LED Driver Market

4.3.3: United Kingdom's LED Driver Market

4.3.4: French LED Driver Market

4.3.5: Swiss LED Driver Market

4.4: APAC LED Driver Market

4.4.1: APAC LED Driver Market by Application

4.4.2: Chinese LED Driver Market

4.4.3: Japanese LED Driver Market

4.4.4: Indian LED Driver Market

4.5: ROW LED Driver Market

4.5.1: ROW LED Driver Market by Application



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Geographical Reach

5.4: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global LED Driver Market by Application

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global LED Driver Market by Supply Type

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global LED Driver Market by Luminaire Type

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global LED Driver Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global LED Driver Market

6.2.1: New Product Development

6.2.2: Capacity Expansion in the Global LED Driver Market

6.2.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global LED Driver Market

6.2.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Texas Instruments Incorporated

7.2: Maxim Integrated Inc.

7.3: ROHM Semiconductor

7.4: ON Semiconductor

7.5: Osram GmbH

7.6: Toshiba

7.7: Power Integration

7.8: STMicroelectronics

7.9: Microchip Technology

7.10: Taiwan Semiconductor

7.11: Infineon Technologies



