$16 Billion Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real-Time Location Systems Market - Global Forecast to 2024
Sep 06, 2019, 11:45 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market by Component (Hardware, Software and Services), Location Type (Indoor and Outdoor), Vertical, Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market to Grow from USD 16.0 Billion in 2019 to USD 40.0 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 20.1%
This growth is fueled by the proliferation of smartphone apps, GNSS devices, and efficient location-based technologies.
LBS are information services that leverage real-time geodata from a mobile device or smartphone to provide the user with value-added information or service-based information. The services either use embedded satellite navigation receivers or network-based technologies to determine the user location and facilitate the delivery of data and information services.
RTLS are local positioning and tracking systems, primarily used to automatically identify and locate the exact position of objects/people/targets in real-time for diverse environments and industries. RTLS tags/badges/sensors, attached to the objects or worn by people, communicate wirelessly with fixed receivers/readers/trackers/exciters/reference points/access points installed in the vicinity.
Major companies are adopting various measures, such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and new product developments, to increase their market shares. The report tracks and mentions the activities undertaken by these market vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Location Based Services Market
4.2 Market By Component, 2019
4.3 Market By Solution, 2016-2024
4.4 Market By Service, 2019 Vs. 2024
4.5 Market By Deployment Type, 2019-2024
4.6 Market By Fleet Type, 2019-2024
4.7 Market Investment Scenario
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1 Restraints
5.2.2 Opportunities
5.2.3 Challenges
5.3 Future Outlook: Location Based Services Market
5.4 Value Chain Analysis
5.5 Standards and Regulations
5.6 Ecosystem and Key Target Audience
5.7 Use Cases of LBS and RTLS
6 Location Based Services Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Software
6.2.1 Geocoding and Reverse Geocoding
6.2.2 Location and Predictive Analytics
6.2.3 Reporting and Visualization
6.2.4 Database Management and Spatial ETL
6.2.5 Risk Analytics and Threat Prevention
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Deployment and Integration
6.3.2 Application Support and Maintenance
6.3.3 Consulting and Advisory Services
6.4 Hardware
7 Location Based Services Market Size, By Location Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Outdoor
7.3 Indoor
8 Location Based Services Market, By Vertical
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Government and Public Utilities
8.3 Retail
8.4 Tourism and Hospitality
8.5 Transportation and Logistics
8.6 Manufacturing
8.7 Healthcare and Life Sciences
8.8 Media and Entertainment
8.9 Others (Energy and Utilities, BFSI, Telecom, and Education)
9 Location Based Services Market, By Region
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 United States
9.2.2 Canada
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 United Kingdom
9.3.2 Germany
9.3.3 Rest of Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 Japan
9.4.3 Rest of Asia Pacific
9.5 Rest of World
9.5.1 Middle East
9.5.2 Africa
9.5.3 Latin America
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping
10.1.1 Visionary Leaders
10.1.2 Innovators
10.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators
10.1.4 Emerging Companies
10.2 Ranking of Key Players for the Location Based Services Market, 2019
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Cisco
11.2 Google
11.3 IBM
11.4 Microsoft
11.5 Oracle
11.6 Ericsson
11.7 Qualcomm
11.8 TomTom
11.9 Esri
11.10 Zebra Technologies
11.11 Teldio
11.12 HERE
11.13 Foursquare
11.14 Navigine
11.15 AiRISTA Flow
11.16 Quuppa
11.17 Ubisense
11.18 Apple
11.19 STANLEY Healthcare
11.20 GE Healthcare
11.21 CenTrak
11.22 Spime (Trimble)
11.23 Aruba Networks
