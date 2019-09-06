$16 Billion Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real-Time Location Systems Market - Global Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market by Component (Hardware, Software and Services), Location Type (Indoor and Outdoor), Vertical, Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market to Grow from USD 16.0 Billion in 2019 to USD 40.0 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 20.1%

This growth is fueled by the proliferation of smartphone apps, GNSS devices, and efficient location-based technologies.

LBS are information services that leverage real-time geodata from a mobile device or smartphone to provide the user with value-added information or service-based information. The services either use embedded satellite navigation receivers or network-based technologies to determine the user location and facilitate the delivery of data and information services.



RTLS are local positioning and tracking systems, primarily used to automatically identify and locate the exact position of objects/people/targets in real-time for diverse environments and industries. RTLS tags/badges/sensors, attached to the objects or worn by people, communicate wirelessly with fixed receivers/readers/trackers/exciters/reference points/access points installed in the vicinity.



Major companies are adopting various measures, such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and new product developments, to increase their market shares. The report tracks and mentions the activities undertaken by these market vendors.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Location Based Services Market

4.2 Market By Component, 2019

4.3 Market By Solution, 2016-2024

4.4 Market By Service, 2019 Vs. 2024

4.5 Market By Deployment Type, 2019-2024

4.6 Market By Fleet Type, 2019-2024

4.7 Market Investment Scenario



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1 Restraints

5.2.2 Opportunities

5.2.3 Challenges

5.3 Future Outlook: Location Based Services Market

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Standards and Regulations

5.6 Ecosystem and Key Target Audience

5.7 Use Cases of LBS and RTLS



6 Location Based Services Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Software

6.2.1 Geocoding and Reverse Geocoding

6.2.2 Location and Predictive Analytics

6.2.3 Reporting and Visualization

6.2.4 Database Management and Spatial ETL

6.2.5 Risk Analytics and Threat Prevention

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Deployment and Integration

6.3.2 Application Support and Maintenance

6.3.3 Consulting and Advisory Services

6.4 Hardware



7 Location Based Services Market Size, By Location Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Outdoor

7.3 Indoor



8 Location Based Services Market, By Vertical

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Government and Public Utilities

8.3 Retail

8.4 Tourism and Hospitality

8.5 Transportation and Logistics

8.6 Manufacturing

8.7 Healthcare and Life Sciences

8.8 Media and Entertainment

8.9 Others (Energy and Utilities, BFSI, Telecom, and Education)



9 Location Based Services Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 United States

9.2.2 Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 United Kingdom

9.3.2 Germany

9.3.3 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.3 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 Rest of World

9.5.1 Middle East

9.5.2 Africa

9.5.3 Latin America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.1.1 Visionary Leaders

10.1.2 Innovators

10.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

10.1.4 Emerging Companies

10.2 Ranking of Key Players for the Location Based Services Market, 2019



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Cisco

11.2 Google

11.3 IBM

11.4 Microsoft

11.5 Oracle

11.6 Ericsson

11.7 Qualcomm

11.8 TomTom

11.9 Esri

11.10 Zebra Technologies

11.11 Teldio

11.12 HERE

11.13 Foursquare

11.14 Navigine

11.15 AiRISTA Flow

11.16 Quuppa

11.17 Ubisense

11.18 Apple

11.19 STANLEY Healthcare

11.20 GE Healthcare

11.21 CenTrak

11.22 Spime (Trimble)

11.23 Aruba Networks

