$16 Billion US Floral Gifting Market - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2018-2023

The "US Floral Gifting Market - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The US floral gifting market is projected to reach revenues of approximately $16 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of around 6% during 2017-2023.
The intensifying movement towards local flowers is propelling the growth of the US floral gifting market. The growing need for sustainability and shorter lead times is supporting the movement of growing and distributing flowers and bouquets native from the US farms. The growing number of initiatives encouraging floral vendors and suppliers to commit to balance out the labor equation and support the local communities will transform the US market.
The consumers are also willing to pay a premium price for the flowers that are locally sourced from farms from in and around the US market. For most consumers, local translates to flowers that are produced within a 100-mile radius from where they are purchasing them. 14 US states currently grow flowers domestically and such measures will attribute to the growth and development of the US floral gifting market.
The US floral gifting market by platform is segmented into in-store, online, and mobile. The in-store segment dominated more than half of the total market share in 2017, growing at a CARG of approximately 5% during the forecast period. The emergence of studio florists is propelling the growth of this segment in the US market. Studio florists have consultations by appointments or fill orders daily and are the major suppliers of event florists, catering to weddings, and corporate events in the US market. Some of the florists in the market are expanding their services by offering flower arrangement classes and on-site workshops appealing those that are interested in DIY concepts.
Mass-market retailers and supermarkets are finding their way into the floral market and progressing steady. The trend towards full-service operations among chain, independent supermarkets, and grocery or service wholesalers will revolutionize the US market. Supermarket chains are re-evaluating the system and contemplating starting their own operations for growing flowers to increase operational efficiency and implement cost savings.
Additionally, vendors such as natural food stores, mega-retailer Sam's Club, FTD-certified shops are offering products that have fair trade policies, sustainable, and organic bouquets to appeal to eco-conscious customers. Such strategies will augment the development of the US floral gifting market.
Market Segmentation by Platform
- In-Store
- Online
- Mobile
Market Segmentation by Occasion
- Personal Gifting
- Wedding
- Self Gifting
- Corporate
- Sympathy
