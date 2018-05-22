$16 Billion US Floral Gifting Market - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2018-2023

The US floral gifting market is projected to reach revenues of approximately $16 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of around 6% during 2017-2023.

The intensifying movement towards local flowers is propelling the growth of the US floral gifting market. The growing need for sustainability and shorter lead times is supporting the movement of growing and distributing flowers and bouquets native from the US farms. The growing number of initiatives encouraging floral vendors and suppliers to commit to balance out the labor equation and support the local communities will transform the US market.

The consumers are also willing to pay a premium price for the flowers that are locally sourced from farms from in and around the US market. For most consumers, local translates to flowers that are produced within a 100-mile radius from where they are purchasing them. 14 US states currently grow flowers domestically and such measures will attribute to the growth and development of the US floral gifting market.

The US floral gifting market by platform is segmented into in-store, online, and mobile. The in-store segment dominated more than half of the total market share in 2017, growing at a CARG of approximately 5% during the forecast period. The emergence of studio florists is propelling the growth of this segment in the US market. Studio florists have consultations by appointments or fill orders daily and are the major suppliers of event florists, catering to weddings, and corporate events in the US market. Some of the florists in the market are expanding their services by offering flower arrangement classes and on-site workshops appealing those that are interested in DIY concepts.

Mass-market retailers and supermarkets are finding their way into the floral market and progressing steady. The trend towards full-service operations among chain, independent supermarkets, and grocery or service wholesalers will revolutionize the US market. Supermarket chains are re-evaluating the system and contemplating starting their own operations for growing flowers to increase operational efficiency and implement cost savings.

Additionally, vendors such as natural food stores, mega-retailer Sam's Club, FTD-certified shops are offering products that have fair trade policies, sustainable, and organic bouquets to appeal to eco-conscious customers. Such strategies will augment the development of the US floral gifting market.



Major Vendors in the US Floral Gifting Market

FTD Companies

Business Overview



Product Offerings



Key Strategies



Key Strengths



Key Opportunities

1-800-Flowers.com

Teleflora

From You Flowers

Prominent Players in the US Floral Gifting Market

Avas Flowers

Business Overview



Product Offerings



Key Strategies



Key Strengths

BloomNation

Blooms Today

Farmgirl Flowers

Flora2000

Flowerbud.com

Flowerpetal.com

Just Flowers .com

.com KaBloom.com

Venus Et Fleur

The Bouqs

UrbanStems

Gotham Florist

H Bloom

Market Segmentation by Platform

In-Store

Online

Mobile

Market Segmentation by Occasion

Personal Gifting

Wedding

Self Gifting

Corporate

Sympathy

Key Topics Covered: 1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Report Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Inclusions

5.3 Exclusions

5.4 Currency Conversion

5.5 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 The State of the Economy



8 Floral and Gifting Industry In US: An Overview

8.1 The Gifting Industry In US

8.2 Floral Gifting Market

8.3 Consumer Behavior

8.4 Generational Insights



9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Growth Enablers

9.2 Market Growth Restraints

9.3 Market Opportunities & Trends



10 Floral gifting market in the US

10.1 Market Size and Forecast



11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Threat of New Entrants

11.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.4 Threat of Substitutes

11.5 Competitive Rivalry



12 Floral Gifting Market In US By platform

12.1 Market Overview

12.2 In-store

12.3 Online

12.4 Mobile



13 Floral Gifting Market In US By Occasions

13.1 Market Overview

13.2 Personal gifting

13.3 Wedding

13.4 Self Gifting

13.5 Corporate

13.6 Sympathy



14 Competitive Landscape



15 Market Vendor Analysis

15.1 Market Analysis



16 Key Company profiles



17 Other Prominent Vendors



18 Report Summary



19 Appendix



