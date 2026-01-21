16 Handles Launches World's First Kefir Probiotic Soft Serve

Proprietary Strawberry Kefir Flavor Debuts this January in Stores Nationwide

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 16 Handles , the upscale frozen yogurt and dessert franchise known for pushing flavor boundaries, is introducing a true industry first: strawberry kefir tart probiotic soft serve. Launching nationwide January 16 for a limited time, the new flavor marks the first time the healthier dairy product has been transformed into a frozen soft serve dessert and meal replacement.

Kefir is made by fermenting milk with live cultures, creating a tangy, creamy dairy product naturally rich in probiotics, protein, and calcium. These probiotics are known to support gut health, while the fermentation process reduces lactose, making kefir easier to digest than traditional dairy. 16 Handles' proprietary strawberry kefir tart soft serve brings these benefits to a frozen dessert in a way that feels fresh, approachable, and easy to enjoy as a lighter treat or snack.

"Consumers are increasingly talking about kefir as a better-for-you dairy option, but until now, no one has brought it into the frozen dessert space," said Neil Hershman, CEO of 16 Handles. "Our Strawberry Kefir Soft Serve delivers the signature tang you expect from kefir, balanced with a light touch of real strawberry for a creamy, refreshing finish. After more than a year of testing and refinement, we're excited to introduce a nutrient-forward treat that fits a wide range of lifestyles. Whether you're seeking probiotics, lower fat and sugar, or simply something tart and delicious, we invite guests to visit their local 16 Handles and experience kefir in an entirely new way."

The strawberry kefir tart soft serve continues 16 Handles' tradition of limited-time flavor launches that surprise and delight guests. Past drops have included unexpected favorites like French Fry, Squid Ink, Butter Beer, and Dubai Chocolate, alongside year-round classics such as Original Tart, Classic Vanilla, and Made with Nutella. The brand has also explored globally inspired and alternative bases, including Mango Lassi and its proprietary Oat Milk soft serve, now a staple offering for dairy-free guests.

With 16 rotating soft-serve flavors, over 50 toppings and sauces, and frozen novelties like cakes, take-home pints and DŌ gourmet edible cookie dough, 16 Handles continues to redefine what a frozen dessert experience can be.

16 Handles is a national franchise brand that sets itself apart with modern store design, an exclusive and addictive product lineup and unparalleled customer experience. The New York Times recently credited CEO Neil Hershman as the person who is revitalizing the frozen yogurt industry. To learn more about 16 Handles and its franchising opportunities, visit www.16handles.com/franchise.

16 Handles opened its first store in Manhattan's East Village in 2008, becoming the first self-serve frozen yogurt shop in New York City. Since then, the brand has expanded to 67+ locations open or under development through franchising with a menu that includes frozen yogurt, ice cream, vegan soft serve, endless toppings, drinks, and other treats and snacks. Each shop's full menu is available in-store and via the 16 Handles app. In addition to creating irresistible desserts, 16 Handles works closely with local and national organizations in partnerships and fundraisers. For more information, visit www.16handles.com.

