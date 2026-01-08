Surge in Froyo Demand Drives 16 Handles' Coast-to-Coast Expansion and Strong 2025 Sales Momentum

Rising AUV and Lower Startup Costs Fuel National Franchise Expansion to 67+ units

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 16 Handles, the upscale frozen yogurt and dessert franchise known for its modern design and viral flavors, today announced a milestone year of system growth, strong sales performance, and increased franchise demand across the United States.

16 Handles, the upscale frozen yogurt and dessert franchise, experienced a milestone year of growth in 2025, opening eight new stores and signing 25 new franchise deals across the country. Pictured here is a grand opening celebration in Missouri City, TX earlier this year.

The brand opened eight new locations across four states (NY, TX, SC, FL) in 2025, with multiple new locations on track to exceed $1 million in revenue in their first 12 months, a previously unheard-of metric in the frozen dessert category. Several stores set and broke grand opening day sales records, generating as much as $13,000 in gross sales on opening day – reflecting the category's renewed momentum and the brand's strong local marketing, support, and operational model.

"The excitement for 16 Handles today is driven by category-leading unit economics, a surge in popularity of our product, and our premium branding," said Fred Frey, VP of Franchise Development for 16 Handles. "Our average unit volumes and same store sales continue to rise while build-out costs have come down with modular equipment packages. Our franchisees are seeing exceptional early performance. It's a great testament to our success when we see a majority of this year's new single-unit operators already pursuing a second location. It's clear that 16 Handles is built for today's franchise environment."

Record Development Pipeline and New Market Entry

In 2025, 16 Handles signed 25 new franchise deals across seven states. The brand now has 32 new stores under development, bringing its total footprint to 67 open or in-development stores.

These deals represent significant new market entries and expansions, including:

Arizona – Multiple locations within Phoenix metro will open beginning February 2026

– Multiple locations within Phoenix metro will open beginning February 2026 Virginia – Virginia Beach and Newport News stores will open Spring 2026

– Virginia Beach and Newport News stores will open Spring 2026 Chicago – Debut of Illinois' first location by Summer 2026 in Naperville

– Debut of Illinois' first location by Summer 2026 in Naperville Texas – The brand continues to expand in Texas, including market debuts in San Antonio and UT Austin, and increased Houston and Dallas presence

– The brand continues to expand in Texas, including market debuts in San Antonio and UT Austin, and increased Houston and Dallas presence Tri-State Area – New stores are slated across the northeast stretching from Hartford, CT to Princeton, NJ, and additional NYC metro area stores in Brooklyn and Staten Island

With 16 rotating soft-serve flavors, over 50 toppings and sauces, and frozen novelties like cakes, take-home pints and DŌ gourmet edible cookie dough, 16 Handles continues to redefine what a frozen dessert experience can be. The brand pushes the boundaries of innovation, with recent limited-edition flavor launches including French Fry, Squid Ink, Butter Beer, Coconut Lemon Saffron, and Keto Chocolate Brownie, alongside staples like Classic Vanilla, Original Tart, and Made with Nutella.

16 Handles is a national franchise brand that sets itself apart with modern store design, an exclusive and addicted product lineup and unparalleled customer experience. To learn more about 16 Handles franchise opportunities, please visit https://16handles.com/franchise/.

About 16 Handles

16 Handles opened its first store in Manhattan's East Village in 2008, becoming the first self-serve frozen yogurt shop in New York City. Since then, the brand has expanded to 40 locations through franchising with a menu that includes frozen yogurt, ice cream, vegan soft serve, endless toppings, drinks, and other treats and snacks. Each shop's full menu is available in-store and via the 16 Handles app. In addition to creating irresistible desserts, 16 Handles works closely with local and national organizations in partnerships and fundraisers. For more information, visit 16handles.com.

Media Contact: Sara Faiwell, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected], 847-945-1300

SOURCE 16 Handles