$16 MILLION, NO RAKE: CIRCA MILLION VI AND CIRCA SURVIVOR RETURN WITH LARGEST PAYOUT EVER

Circa Sports Breaks Own Guarantee Record with $10 Million Prize Pool for Circa Survivor and $6 Million for Circa Million VI

Sign-Ups Begin Tomorrow, May 24 at 9 a.m.

LAS VEGAS, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Circa Sports has raised the stakes. The sports betting brand has brought back the popular professional football contests Circa Million VI and Circa Survivor with its biggest payout yet – $16 million, no rake. With signups launching May 24 at 9 a.m. in all Circa Sports Nevada locations, this marks the largest prize pool ever for contests of this kind.

"This year, it's go big or go home with the Circa Sports contests," said Circa Sports CEO Derek Stevens. "We only have ourselves to top so we're back with the biggest guarantee yet. With a whopping $16 million, no rake, up for grabs, we are excited to see what craziness this football season holds."

For the 2024-2025 season, Circa Survivor will return with a $10 million prize guarantee and Circa Million VI with a $6 million guarantee. Sign-ups are open until September 7th at 2 p.m.

About Circa Survivor



The Circa Survivor contest winner will win $10 million guaranteed plus more if entries exceed this amount.

Circa Survivor will consist of up to 20 legs throughout the year, one for every week of the football season plus two special holiday weeks. Entries are $1,000 each, with a maximum of 10 entries per participant.

About Circa Million VI

Circa Million VI will deliver $6 million guaranteed in total prizes, with a $1 million first place prize that comes with a coveted Circa Sports blue jacket. The contest is no rake, and any extra fees go into the quarter- and full-season prize pools.

$3.65 million will be allocated amongst places two through 100 and $300,000 of prizes per quarter will be awarded every four to five weeks. The last place booby prize winner will receive $100,000 and second to last place booby prize winner will receive $50,000.

Contest Sign-Ups Locations

Sign-ups and entries can be made tomorrow at any the Nevada Circa Sports locations in Las Vegas and Sparks. Players can sign-up for the contests at any of the Circa Sports Nevada locations, and entries for players outside of Nevada can register a proxy to submit picks from within the state.

For full details, please click here.

