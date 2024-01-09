CIRCA SPORTS PAYS OUT $15.2 MILLION IN 2023/2024 PROFESSIONAL FOOTBALL CONTESTS

Circa Survivor Awards Record-Breaking $9.26 Million Between Four Winners, While Saint31 Takes Home $1 Million in Circa Million V

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports betting operator Circa Sports' professional football contests, Circa Survivor and Circa Million V, came to an exciting close this weekend, where a record-breaking $15.2 million was paid out amongst the winners.

"When we launched these contests, we knew the prize needed to be one of the most coveted in all of sports betting," said Circa Sports CEO Derek Stevens. "Every year we've upped the ante, and this was the biggest level-up of all. Congratulations to all the winners and we look forward to seeing what the 2024/2025 season brings."  

The largest prize pot of $9,267,000 was split between four Circa Survivor finalists – Circus Master, IndianaJet, Jax Jags and LAJoneser. All four winners finished the season 20-0, awarding each of them $2,316,750.

In Circa Million V, Saint31 took home the full season, first-place prize of $1 million and a coveted, handmade Circa Sports blue jacket. Throughout the course of the professional football season, Circa Million V gave away a total of $6 million in prizes, including $500,000 to RDLOWN for second place overall, and $375,000 each for the third-place tie to Two Gun and LPCA.

Throughout the football season, Circa Million V awarded quarterly payouts, including:  

  • Prizes upwards of $150,000 to each first-place winner including One Bad Mutha 1, Ohio McGaha Bros, Maybach and EZRATERRESTRIALS
  • Contestants Batch9, Fulcrum, JT555 and LND22 tied for second place in the first quarter, each receiving $16,250
  • Contestants Nomads and Whales Bet tied for second place in the second quarter, each receiving $50,000
  • Contestants #LFGMO, GET-IT and SKERS tied for second place in the third quarter, each receiving $38,333.35
  • Booby prizes upwards of $25,000 were awarded to contestants Tax the Rich, JWalker21, Batch9 and NJ to SD

Information on the upcoming 2024/2025 Circa Sports professional football contests will be announced in the coming months.

