16 Young Chefs Competed in Semi-Finals of Hozpitality Chef Excellence Awards-2019 at ICCA Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sixteen young chefs below 28 years were shortlisted to compete in the LIVE cook-off session at ICCA on April 25th. The chosen Top-5 will now be competing live at the 2nd 'Hozpitality Chef Excellence Awards' on 12th June 2019 at the luxurious Rixos Premium Dubai. The Awards are in partnership with Emirates Culinary Guild and ICCA for Young Chefs.

"The event saw, chefs from the 5-star hotels and resorts performing and showcasing their skills. They were chosen after receiving numerous applications for the cook-offs," said Raj Bhatt, CEO Hozpitality Group. "The young chefs were judged based on their skills for cooking techniques, timing, taste, hygiene and cleanliness. There was indeed lots of learning for everyone participating, this event helps prepare them for future events. The judges were highly professional in their approach and come from the huge culinary background in the Middle East," added Raj.

The star-studded, Gala event will hold LIVE cook-offs' battles and Popular Choice Awards by online voting. This will be one of its kind events where they are purely based on their skills and votes. Hozpitality Group's Middle East Chef Excellence Awards - MEA recognizes the talented Chef within the industry from different categories and departments.

Chefs Selected for FINAL COOK-OFF AT CHEF AWARDS on 12th June 2019 at Rixos Premium Dubai are:-

1 MA YE (Kevin), CDP, TRYP by Wyndam hotel

2 Shefali Khambkar, DCDP, Hyatt Regency Creek Heights

3 Sai Prasanna Babji, Commis Chef, Caesars Dubai Bluewater

4 Joshua Jonathan, Demi Chef, JA The Resort

5 Rere Reynaldi, Commis Chef, Zero Gravity

"We would also like to thank ICCA Dubai for a great venue and Emirates Culinary Guild for their support, without which all this was not possible. A huge shout-out to our Partners, US Meat Export Federation, Bragard - for the Amazing branded Chef Jackets, Delta Foods, RAK Porcelain and Restofair RAK, ZEE TV Group, Big FM Radio, Fusia Events, Absolute Frame for all the support," said Vandana Raj Bhatt, MD, Hozpitality Group.

For more information one can log on to Social Media and official website for awards.

https://www.facebook.com/hozpitalityexcellenceawards/

www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com

About Hozpitality Group:-

Hozpitality Group owns the leading Hospitality job board in MEA, www.hozpitality.com, Leading Hospitality job board in India, www.hozpitality.in, Dedicated Hospitality networking website www.hozpitalityplus.com, Exclusive Hospitality events company "Hozpitalityplus Events" and Hospitality Executive search company based in Canada "Hozpitality Consulting" a TV show for the hospitality Industry, Hozpitality Buzz- The Inside scoop. The group also organizes Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards and Middle East Chef Excellence Awards in Dubai. The Group reaches out to over 1 million dedicated hospitality professionals from over 186 countries.

In addition to listing jobs in Dubai, UAE, Mumbai, Europe and around the world, Hozpitality.com offers professional CV designing, a community network for employers and job seekers, a directory of hospitality suppliers, Latest Hospitality News, Hotel News, Movements and Appointments and Hospitality announcements, hospitality travel bookings etc. We do more than just list jobs; we provide an effective platform where all hospitality professionals can unite. Advertise or find cruise ship jobs, catering jobs, travel jobs, sous chef jobs, and more with Hozpitality.com, a world of opportunities.

Hozpitality.in is the latest addition to the Hozpitality family. Hozpitality India was launched in India for the Indian hospitality job market. From hospitality jobs in Mumbai to restaurant jobs in Delhi, and Café jobs in Chennai, millions of workers in India and around the globe are proud to call themselves hospitality employees. Whether you want to greet 5 star hotel guests in Pune, Bangalore, Cochin; become an Executive Chef in Uttarakhand or Calcutta; or serve up coffee in Kerala, there is a rewarding hospitality career designed to match your unique skills and interests. To find prospective Indian hospitality jobs, just search by industry, department, level, and/or location. You can also search by keyword(s), such as "Indian hotel jobs" or "Hospitality Jobs in India".

To know more about the group, Please log on to:

www.hozpitality.com, www.hozpitalityplus.com, www.hozpitality.in, www.hozpitalityplusevents.com, www.hozpitalityconsulting.com, www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com

Contact:

Raj Bhatt

CEO

HOZPITALITY.COM

A SUBSIDIARY OF VR ONLINE GROUP

P.O Box- 119395, Dubai, UAE

Phone:- +971-4-334-31-77

Fax:- +971-4 334-31-78

Email:- raj@hozpitality.com

www.hozpitality.com, www.hozpitalityplus.com, www.vronline.ae

SOURCE Hozpitality Group