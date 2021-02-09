1623 Farnam Partners with Olsson on Commissioning Process of Data Center Expansion Project

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 1623 Farnam , a regional leader in network-neutral, edge interconnection and data center services, announces their partnership with Olsson on the commissioning of their $40 million data center expansion project. Olsson, a nationally recognized, employee-owned engineering and design firm, will carry out the multi-level commissioning process to ensure all aspects of new construction are functioning properly and within industry standards. Phase one of the commissioning process has recently been completed.

The commissioning process consists of five levels, from planning and design all the way through building-wide integrated systems testing. Based on the ASHRAE Standards and Guidelines, commissioning ensures that all cooling, electrical, and machinery systems operate as intended.

Level zero begins with the commissioning authority's involvement in the design stage, followed by test observation at the factory where equipment is assessed before shipping. Once at the site, equipment is again tested and verified during installation and startup. Finally, an integrated systems test is performed to ensure the system operates holistically as designed. Additionally, the commissioning authority develops test scripts and maintains detailed logs to make sure any issues are corrected. This commissioning process is essential to a successful data center project to avoid any critical equipment failure and to ensure backup systems respond correctly.

"We are extremely grateful to be working with such a reliable partner on this project," says Todd Cushing , President of 1623 Farnam. "This process is a vital part of our expansion project, and I have complete confidence in the capable team of Olsson designers and engineers. I have worked with Olsson on other projects in the past, which they completed efficiently and effectively, so when it came time to select an engineering firm to assist with the commissioning of our expansion, Olsson was the clear choice. The 1623 team can rest assured that all of our equipment is held to the absolute highest quality standards and that all aspects of our expansion project will function as intended at deployment."

"We applaud and thank 1623 Farnam for bringing us on board as the commissioning authority," said Jim Dyer, commissioning lead for Olsson. "While we are also experienced at greenfield commissioning, the 1623 Farnam project presented unique challenges as a retrofit with existing clients conducting operations in the building. It was exciting to use our experience and expertise to help our partner obtain the power and cooling infrastructure solutions they needed without interruption to their daily operations."

About 1623 Farnam

1623 Farnam is the leading network interconnect point providing secure direct edge connectivity to fiber and wireless network providers, major cloud and CDN properties, content providers and Fortune 500 enterprises. We support mission-critical infrastructure and applications with the highest levels of availability, enabling maximum levels of application performance. As the regional leader in network-neutral, edge interconnection, 1623 Farnam offers access to 50 network companies which have local, regional, national and international reach. Located in the heart of the Midwest, 1623 Farnam services over five million eyeballs and multiple Fortune 500 companies in our region. Nebraska is the 15th fastest growing tech state and 20th fastest population growing state in the nation. We pride ourselves on consistently earning high customer satisfaction scores resulting in customer peace-of-mind.

For more information, please visit www.1623farnam.com.

About Olsson

Olsson is a nationally recognized engineering firm made up of people who craft expert solutions that improve communities. In addition to a complete range of data center services, the firm offers design and consulting in planning and design, engineering, field services, environmental and technology.

For more information, please visit www.olsson.com .

