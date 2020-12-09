1623 Farnam's Omaha IX Connects to Bluestem Network via 10 Gigabit All-Fiber Tether

OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 1623 Farnam , a regional leader in network-neutral, edge interconnection and data center services announces the extension of its edge interconnection services into Bluestem Network's new hyperconnected Data and Services Hub (DASH) located in downtown Lincoln, Nebraska. The 10 Gigabit all-fiber tether between the two facilities offers customers in Lincoln and the surrounding region direct access to the many cloud on-ramps and Tier 1, 2, and 3 carriers available at 1623 Farnam, along with Omaha IX , the most geographically centered internet Exchange in the U.S.

As a leading internet and managed / cloud IT services provider in the central U.S., Bluestem Network's new, unique DASH is a hybrid service provider hub combined with a hyperconnected information services center and will be ready for service in the first quarter of 2021. Bluestem Network can now expand 1623 Farnam's extensive portfolio of edge data center and interconnection services, bringing big value to its clients with more robust network options, greater performance and resiliency, and lower latency with fewer network hops.

"Both of our companies share a common passion for excellence and helping organizations do more to innovate and expand capabilities by leveraging the necessary high capacity infrastructure that powers today's business and IT environments," comments Todd Cushing , President of 1623 Farnam. "This new 10 Gig connection between 1623 Farnam and Bluestem Network offers a ton of essential connectivity and local peering options, not only to enterprises and ISPs, but managed services, cloud and content providers, as well. Clients can also easily interconnect to Google's largest North American Cloud node and a Facebook cloud node located in the metro area."

"We are excited to launch our new hyperconnected data and services hub along with this 10 Gig connection into 1623 Farnam," states Trevor Snider, Chief Operating Officer of Bluestem Network. "This deployment is core to our mission to get customers 'thinking locally and competing globally' with Bluestem Network's first-class IT and internet services. With this new fiber tether, we are doing something really unique by providing an interconnection point for businesses in Lincoln to access a host of carriers and cloud providers quickly and easily. It also offers rapid failover options for customers desirous of utilizing multiple internet service providers."

Upcoming developments include the deployment of a second 10 Gigabit fiber tether between 1623 Farnam and Bluestem Network for added network resiliency and diversity in the first quarter of 2021, making Bluestem Network the only hub in Lincoln which provides direct access to two Tier 1 carriers.

For more information and to talk about full capabilities and options, please contact Linn Gowen, VP of Business Development:

Follow 1623 Farnam on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About 1623 Farnam

1623 Farnam is the leading network interconnect point providing secure direct edge connectivity to fiber and wireless network providers, major cloud and CDN properties, content providers and Fortune 500 enterprises. We support mission-critical infrastructure and applications with the highest levels of availability, enabling maximum levels of application performance. As the regional leader in network-neutral, edge interconnection, 1623 Farnam offers access to 50 network companies which have local, regional, national and international reach. Located in the heart of the Midwest, 1623 Farnam services over five million eyeballs and multiple Fortune 500 companies in our region. Nebraska is the 15th fastest growing tech state and 20th fastest population growing state in the nation. We pride ourselves on consistently earning high customer satisfaction scores resulting in customer peace-of-mind.

For more information, please visit www.1623farnam.com .

About Bluestem Network

Bluestem Network is a leading IT services provider in the Midwest, headquartered in Lincoln, NE. Our mission and focus are to provide high speed fiber-to-the-premise (FTTP) internet, Managed IT, Cloud, and VoIP services to businesses and rural communities in Nebraska and the surrounding region. Bluestem Network currently provides internet services to Lincoln and communities in southeast Nebraska and managed IT / Cloud services to customers across the nation. With the launch of our Data and Services Hub, we interconnect all our services to provide optimum value to our customers: creating a truly unique set of complimentary services beneficial to residential, commercial and other service-provider customers. Our highly skilled and experienced team is dedicated to ensuring we add value to our customers, whether supporting the expanding population of people working from home or managing networks and hosting high-performance cloud servers for businesses.

For more information, please visit bluestemnetwork.com or e-mail [email protected].

