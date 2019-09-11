$164 Million Awarded in 18 years to More Than 3,600 Students by Families of Freedom Scholarship Fund

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scholarship America is pleased to announce its Families of Freedom Scholarship Fund®—the largest private scholarship fund for 9/11 families—has surpassed $164 million in total scholarships awarded to more than 3,600 students since September 11, 2001. That figure includes over $12 million in needs-based scholarships to support more than 700 students during the 2018-19 academic year.

Established within a week of the September 11th attacks, the Families of Freedom Scholarship Fund will ultimately provide hundreds of millions of dollars in higher education assistance to an entire generation of dependents of those killed or permanently disabled in the 9/11 attacks and their aftermath. The Fund will continue to provide education assistance through 2030.

"The Families of Freedom Scholarship Fund is a tribute to all who were lost on that tragic day 18 years ago," said Rhianna Quinn Roddy, Executive Director. "We have a goal over the next two years to raise $25 million by 2021, the 20th anniversary of 9/11 to ensure the remaining 3,000 students have the same opportunity as the initial group of scholars, and are equally deserving of this support."

"The Families of Freedom Scholarship Fund is very significant to us," said Robert C. Ballard, president and CEO of Scholarship America. "We are committed to continue to support the families of those who lost their lives or were permanently disabled by the attacks on September 11, 2001. Everyone affected that day deserves the opportunities a scholarship can give to ensure a brighter future for even the youngest dependents of those who were lost."

The creation of the Families of Freedom Scholarship Fund sparked incredible generosity nationwide. With President Bill Clinton and U.S. Senator Bob Dole serving as fund co-founders, donations arrived from more than 20,000 corporations, foundations, educational institutions, grassroots organizations, and individuals, raising more than $100 million. While the Fund has performed exceptionally, the increase in the number of illnesses in Ground Zero first responders has increased demand significantly and millions more are needed for scholarships. For information about the Families of Freedom Scholarship Fund® and to donate, go to our Facebook page or call 877-862-0136.

The Families of Freedom Scholarship Fund® is administered without charge by Scholarship America®.

About Scholarship America®

Scholarship America is a non-profit organization that helps students fulfill their college dreams. Since 1958, Scholarship America has distributed $4.2 billion to more than 2.5 million students. The organization works with partners to lower barriers to a college education and give students the support needed to succeed. Learn more at scholarshipamerica.org or familiesoffreedom.org.

