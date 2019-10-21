$166 Billion Cloud Infrastructure Services Markets - Global Forecast to 2024: Rise in Number of SMEs to Create New Revenue Opportunities for Cloud Vendors

DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cloud Infrastructure Services Market by Service Type (Storage as a Service, Compute as a Service, Disaster Recovery and Backup as a Service), Deployment Model, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cloud infrastructure services market size is expected to grow from USD 73.0 billion in 2019 to USD 166.6 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.0% during the forecast period.

Governments' increasing investments in digital transformation, increased awareness among enterprises about the benefits of cloud and its technologies, and business continuity requirements resulting in high demand for cloud storage, disaster recovery, and backup services are major growth drivers for the market. However, stringent government regulations, limited bandwidth providers, and lack of access to high-speed internet may affect market growth.



Storage as a service segment is estimated to hold the largest market size



Enterprises use storage as a service to mitigate the risks of disasters and enhance business continuity and availability. These services provide self-service portals that allow the provision of room, transfer of data to different tiers of storage, and the option to add or remove storage as needed. To address the security needs of enterprise data, cloud-based storage offers security controls to ensure that all the data is stored securely in data center facilities and is available for quick access.

Hybrid deployment mode to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The hybrid cloud deployment mode is expected to grow at the highest rate, as it offers the benefits of both private and public deployment modes. Enterprises need a solution to exploit their data centers distributed across multiple environments, owing to the increasing business demands. Increased user and resource mobility, ongoing migrations of applications over the cloud, and the emergence of more sophisticated threats are driving organizations to adopt the hybrid cloud deployment mode.

North America is estimated to hold the largest market size



North America is estimated to hold the largest market size during the forecast period, as organizations are shifting toward innovative technologies with the increasing adoption of digital business strategies. Organizations have also invested in advanced technologies to gain a competitive edge and enhance their business operations. APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global cloud infrastructure services market, owing to the positive economic outlook in the region, increased spending on Information Technology (IT) infrastructure, and benefits of cloud infrastructure services tools to drive user experience and improve continuous delivery issues.



The research report also studies the strategic alliances and acquisitions by global and local players in the IaaS market. These players have majorly adopted the growth strategy of new product launches and product enhancements to enhance their business in the IaaS market and cater to the needs of diverse end users across regions.

Market Dynamics



Drivers



Changing Market Trends and Agility

Increasing Cloud Infrastructure Services Benefits

Increased Cost-Savings and Roi

Edge Computing Going Mainstream

Restraints



Concern Over Data Losses

Reluctance of Employees to Upgrade Existing Skills

Opportunities



Increase in the Adoption of Hybrid Cloud Services

Rise in Number of SMEs to Create New Revenue Opportunities for Cloud Vendors

Challenges



Increased Need to Manage Regulatory and Compliance Policy Needs

Compatibility Issues With Legacy Systems

Fear of Vendor Lock-In

Industry Trends



Use Case 1: IBM

