16th Annual College Colors Day Unites Fans in Nationwide Show of School Spirit

This year's College Colors Day theme, "United We Fan," emphasizes the power of togetherness that shared college fandom provides even though fans might be physically apart. While fans may be missing fall sports and traditional campus events, their unity and pride remains stronger than ever.

"Even though people may not be able to gather in person for College Colors Day this year, it remains incredibly special, because the connection to their favorite college means more now than it ever has before," said Nicole Armentrout, Vice President, Marketing at CLC. "College fans are eager to celebrate and unite in support of their favorite school. We look forward to seeing countless fans post pictures of themselves wearing their favorite university's colors on College Colors Day."

Fans are encouraged to not only share and use #CollegeColorsDay on social media, but to visit CollegeColorsDay.com for more sharable content and other ways they can participate in the campaign. The site also offers fans a chance to win official collegiate merchandise of their favorite university.

As in years past, College Colors Day will celebrate the special community of fans that make their schools so special, because United We Fan.

About CLC

CLC is the nation's leading collegiate trademark licensing company with a mission to elevate college brands through insight and innovation. The company is uniquely positioned to deliver consumer connections and brand visibility for institutions through data-based, customized solutions that include impactful licensed merchandise strategies and innovative marketing platforms to navigate the ever-evolving consumer and retail marketplace. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, CLC is guided by values to serve others, build trust, lead well, innovate often, and be passionate. Founded in 1981, CLC is a part of Learfield IMG College, the leading media and technology services company in intercollegiate athletics.

SOURCE CLC

