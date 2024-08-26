Don't Miss the Moment! College Colors Day Encourages Fans to Show University Pride on Friday, August 30

School-spirited former NCAA stars Quinnen Williams and Raheem Mostert team up with sports personality Holly Rowe to hype fans up for the "Moment"

ATLANTA, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It's finally time for summer-sidelined fans to gear up – College Colors Day returns on August 30, 2024. A national holiday created to foster school spirit among fans, alumni, students, faculty, and staff, College Colors Day encourages people across the country to unite by representing their school colors and donning collegiate merchandise on a single day.

College Colors Day

This year's theme, "Don't Miss The Moment," urges fans to show up for the shared holiday – at work, school, out and about and online – and showcase their passion for their college by proudly displaying pride through team apparel and other fan gear. College Colors Day is a time for all college fans to come together to celebrate their universities' rich legacies and traditions, highlighting achievements both on and off the field.

As a part of the campaign, professional football stars Quinnen Williams, former Alabama Crimson Tide and current New York Jets defensive tackle, Raheem Mostert, former Purdue and current Miami Dolphins running back, and sports reporter celebrating 29 years on the sidelines with ABC/ESPN – and University of Utah alumna – Holly Rowe seize the "moment," urging fans to actively participate and express their college spirit.

"I'm super excited for College Colors Day! Y'all know I'll be repping Bama to the fullest on August 30. I know first-hand how it feels as an athlete to see fans showing pride and support around this time of year, so y'all have to show up and show out to give our team that extra boost of energy. Roll Tide, baby," stated Quinnen Williams.

"Purdue gold will always be in my blood. That's why I love College Colors Day – because it's for the fans to get hyped and rep their team. Everyone's gotta get the job done and gear up ahead of the day. LET'S GOOO," expressed Raheem Mostert.

"When I'm on the sidelines, I have a first-hand view of the fans rocking their team's colors, and it's always so exciting to see their passion," emphasized Holly Rowe. "College sports bring us together in spirit and fandom, and there's no better way to show support for your team than by sporting the latest university gear."

Fans can visit CollegeColorsDay.com to check out how to show their school spirit and fuel up on Quinnen, Raheem and Holly's excitement for this year's celebration in the holiday's hero video, along with guest appearance by mascots Aubie and The Tiger from Auburn University and Clemson University, respectively.

"College Colors Day celebrates the rich traditions and pageantry, intense rivalries, and heartfelt moments that only college sports can deliver by bringing people together to show their spirit, whether they are in a stadium or cheering with family and friends away from the game," said Nicole Armentrout, SVP for Marketing at CLC, the nation's leading collegiate licensing company and creator of College Colors Day. "We are thrilled to have some famous college sports friends help us celebrate the start of a new season, and we urge fans everywhere to share their own team spirit and join in the fun."

In celebration of College Colors Day and the start of another school year, Extra Yard for Teachers, the primary platform of the College Football Playoff Foundation, is giving away a $10,000 gift card to a teacher to enhance their classroom experience or a project in need of financial assistance. Anyone can enter here and nominate a teacher of their choice to receive the gift card. The sweepstakes runs through September 2, 2024.

Don't miss the moment! College fans are encouraged to grab a hat, wave their flags, or throw on their team jersey and share their spirit on social using #CollegeColorsDay.

About CLC

CLC is the nation's leading collegiate trademark licensing and marketing company, representing nearly 800 collegiate brands, including universities, conferences, bowls, the NCAA, the College Football Playoff, the Heisman Trophy, and other top collegiate properties. With a network of over 4,000 licensed manufacturers and relationships with more than 100,000 national, regional, and local retailers nationwide, the company is uniquely positioned to deliver fan connections and brand visibility for institutions through data-driven, customized solutions that include impactful licensed merchandise strategies and innovative marketing platforms to navigate the ever-evolving consumer and retail marketplace. Founded in 1981, CLC is a part of Learfield, the leading media and technology company powering college athletics.

SOURCE CLC