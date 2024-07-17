16th annual Teleperformance For Fun Festival sets participation records, announces winner of trip to Paris

NEW YORK, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleperformance, a global leader in digital business services, today announced the winner of its 16th annual For Fun Festival employee talent competition who has won a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Paris to attend international sporting competitions.

The talent contest's Inspired to Be the Best ™ sports category encouraged employees across 100 countries to post a video to TikTok or Instagram featuring themselves practicing their favorite sport using the hashtag #FFF2024Pariscalling and tagging Teleperformance. The 2024 Teleperformance For Fun Festival experienced more response than any other year in the competition's history, with nearly 2,500 participants showcasing their unique sports talents and creativity. Videos submitted by employees reached more than 416 million views and generated 60M positive engagements worldwide.

Jose Marentes Tovar from Teleperformance in Colombia won top honors in the contest's Inspired to be the Best™ category. Jose's triathlon video beautifully showcased his passion for sports and his deep connection to Teleperformance's culture. Jose won a 5-day trip to Paris with a friend to enjoy all the renowned city has to offer, including attending 3 upcoming international sports competitions in the city.

Global Contest of Talents

Every year, the Teleperformance For Fun Festival brings together employees from across the globe in celebration of diversity and inclusion by providing a worldwide stage for employees to showcase their talents and express themselves. This year's contest encourages employees to showcase their talents and passion for sports and cooking.

Get Your Chop On!

Coming this fall, the Teleperformance For Fun Festival competition will invite employees across the globe to showcase their culinary talents. Employee contest entries will be featured on Teleperformance on TikTok or Instagram under the hashtag #FFF2024Cooking.

