$17.33 Bn Mass Notification Systems Market by Component, Solution, Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical - Global Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mass Notification Systems Market by Component (Hardware, Software and Services), Solution (In-Building Solutions, Wide-Area Solutions, and Distributed Recipient Solutions), Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The MNS market is expected to grow from USD 7,314 million in 2019 to USD 17,332 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period.

MNS is becoming crucial due to the increasing number of disasters and emergency situations, such as natural calamities (earthquakes, floods, hurricanes, wildfires, and tornados) or other threats, including terrorist activities, public shootings, and bombings. MNS is a subset of emergency communication systems and a vital means of communications used to alert the masses before, during, or after an emergency or incident. These systems act as a key bridging component in reaching out to panicked masses and help in rescue and relief operations.

Each emergency situation requires its own unique combination of communications and warning technologies. A weather emergency such as a tornado, for instance, can typically be accommodated with a mass notification to everyone by employing horns and sirens, public address systems, emails and text messages in combination. A campus intruder incident, however, would most likely call for a more targeted response to a more defined audience. Notification devices, such as displays, speakers, sirens, speaker array systems with strobe lights, controllers, and products with a combination of these features constitute the largest percentage of MNS hardware revenues.

In terms of market competition, during 2018, the majority of the market share, approximately 60-80%, was controlled by big players, such as BlackBerry AtHoc, Inc (BlackBerry AtHoc), Blackboard Inc. (Blackboard), Desktop Alert, Inc. (Desktop Alert), Eaton Corporation (Eaton), Everbridge, Honeywell International Inc (Honeywell), Motorola Solutions, Inc (Motorola Solutions), OnSolve, Siemens, and xMatters.

The innovative players, such as Alertus Technologies, LLC (Alertus), Federal Signal Corporation, Omnilert, LLC (Omnilert), Rave Mobile Safety, Regroup Mass Notification, and Singlewire Software, LLC (Singlewire Software), is expected to grab significant market share in the MNS market during upcoming years.



Moreover, the dominance of these players is expected to increase during the forecast period.



5 Mass Notification Systems Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Concern for Public Safety and Security to Boost the Adoption of the MNS Market

5.2.1.2 Increasing Implementation of Ip-Based Notification Devices

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Inadequate Rules and Regulations Across Verticals

5.2.2.2 Stringent Privacy Regulations Pertaining to Access of Individual Data

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Extensive Demand in the Energy and Utilities Vertical

5.2.3.2 Growing Cloud-Based MNS Deployment

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Awareness About MNS

5.2.4.2 Hardware Infrastructure Prone to Single-Point Failures

5.3 Use Cases

5.4 Regulations and Compliances

5.4.1 Clery Act

5.4.2 National Fire Alarm and Signaling Code

5.4.3 Unified Facilities Criteria

5.4.4 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act

5.4.5 Sarbanes-Oxley Act Compliance

5.4.6 International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 22301 and 22313



6 Mass Notification Systems Market By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware

6.2.1 Increasing Need for Clear and Concise Voice Alerts Propagation to Drive the Demand for Mass Notification Hardware

6.3 Software and Services

6.3.1 Growing Need for Seamless Delivery of Notifications and Alerts to Spur the Demand for Software and Services



7 Mass Notification Systems Market By Solution

7.1 Introduction

7.2 In-Building Solutions

7.2.1 Increasing Need to Minimize the Damage and Misalignment of Business Resources to Drive the Demand for In-Building Solutions

7.3 Wide-Area Solutions

7.3.1 Occurrence of Natural Calamities, Such as Floods, Tsunamis, Earthquakes, and Volcanic Eruptions, to Spur the Demand for Wide-Area Solutions

7.4 Distributed Recipient Solutions

7.4.1 Need for Direct Communication With Targeted Individuals and Groups to Drive the Market for Distributed Recipient Solutions



8 Mass Notification Systems Market By Deployment Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 On-Premises

8.2.1 Concerns Over the Security of Sensitive Data to Drive the Adoption of On-Premises MNS

8.3 Cloud

8.3.1 Scalability, Enhanced Collaboration, and Cost-Effectiveness Offered By the Cloud Platform to Boost the Demand for Cloud-Based MNS



9 Mass Notification Systems Market By Organization Size

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

9.2.1 Growing Need for Continuity Measures and Disaster Recovery to Boost the Adoption of MNS in Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

9.3 Large Enterprises

9.3.1 Increasing Need to Analyze the Huge Volumes of Data Generated From Various Enterprise Systems to Drive the Demand for MNS Among Large Enterprises



10 Mass Notification Systems Market By Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Commercial and Industrial

10.2.1 Need for Notification Systems During Possible Mishaps in Buildings or Commercial Space to Drive the Adoption of MNS

10.3 Education

10.3.1 Growing Adoption of MNS Among Educational Institutions to Ensure the Safety and Security of Students and Faculty

10.4 Energy and Utilities

10.4.1 Changing Weather Conditions, Geographical Proximity, and Vulnerability to Industrial Accidents Driving the Adoption of MNS in Energy and Utilities Vertical

10.5 Healthcare and Life Sciences

10.5.1 MNS to Improve Patient Management, Monitoring, and Experience and Engagement in Healthcare Organizations

10.6 Defense and Military

10.6.1 Need for Reliable, Fast, and Ultra-Secure Communication Mode to Boost the Adoption of MNS in Defense and Military Vertical

10.7 Transportation and Logistics

10.7.1 Threats Such as Terror Activities, Plane Hijacks, Smuggling, and Weather-Related Situations to Spur the Adoption of MNS in the Transportation and Logistics Vertical

10.8 Government

10.8.1 Growing Use of MNS to Coordinate Citizens, Organizations, and Agencies During Natural Calamities or Attacks By Government Institutions

10.9 Others



11 Mass Notification Systems Market By Region



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.2 Competitive Landscape Overview

12.3 Competitive Scenario



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Motorola Solutions

13.2 BlackBerry AtHoc

13.3 Eaton

13.4 Honeywell

13.5 Siemens

13.6 Everbridge

13.7 Blackboard

13.8 DesKTop Alert

13.9 OnSolve (Ecn+ Mir3+ Sendwordnow)

13.10 Singlewire Software

13.11 xMatters

13.12 Alertus

13.13 Johnson Controls

13.14 Federal Signal Corporation

13.15 Rave Mobile Safety



