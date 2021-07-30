$17.4 Billion Distributed Control System Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Emerson Electric, Hitachi and Honeywell International Among Others

DUBLIN, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Distributed Control System Market Research Report by Component, by End User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Distributed Control System Market size was estimated at USD 17.40 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 18.52 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 6.74% to reach USD 25.75 Billion by 2026.



Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Distributed Control System to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Component, the Distributed Control System Market was examined across Hardware and Software. The Hardware was further studied across Control Servers, Industrial Automation & Control Systems, Intelligent Electronic Devices, Programmable Automation Controllers, Programmable Logic Controllers, Remote Terminal Units, and Sensors.

Based on Application, the Distributed Control System Market was examined across Batch-Oriented Process and Continuous Process.

Based on End User, the Distributed Control System Market was examined across Agriculture, Automotive & Transportation, Chemicals & Advanced Material, Energy & Utilities, Food & Beverage, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, and Sewage & Waste Water Treatment Plants.

Based on Geography, the Distributed Control System Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas was further studied across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The Asia-Pacific was further studied across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , and Thailand . The Europe , Middle East & Africa was further studied across France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , United Arab Emirates , and United Kingdom .

Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Distributed Control System Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:



The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Distributed Control System Market, including ANDRITZ AG, Azbil Corporation, Bharat Heavy Electrical Ltd., CHINT Group, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Company, Hitachi, Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., INGETEAM, S.A., NovaTech Process Solutions LLC, Pepperl+Fuchs SE, Rockwell Automation Inc., SAE International, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Toshiba International Corporation Pty Ltd, Valmet Corporation, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, and Zhejiang Chitic Control Engineering Co., Ltd.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:



1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Distributed Control System Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Distributed Control System Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Distributed Control System Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Distributed Control System Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Distributed Control System Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Distributed Control System Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Distributed Control System Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Rising power sector and augmented power generation capacities

5.1.1.2. Changing face of the manufacturing industry

5.1.1.3. Emerging open source DCS solutions

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Availability of low-cost alternatives

5.1.2.2. Inconsistency in supply

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Developing industrial infrastructure in emerging markets

5.1.3.2. Growing investment manufacturing and processing industry

5.1.3.3. Advancement in automation technology

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Stagnant growth of the oil & gas industry

5.1.4.2. Issues related to deployment of distributed control system

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Distributed Control System Market, by Component

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Hardware

6.2.1. Control Servers

6.2.2. Industrial Automation & Control Systems

6.2.3. Intelligent Electronic Devices

6.2.4. Programmable Automation Controllers

6.2.5. Programmable Logic Controllers

6.2.6. Remote Terminal Units

6.2.7. Sensors

6.3. Software



7. Distributed Control System Market, by Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Batch-Oriented Process

7.3. Continuous Process



8. Distributed Control System Market, by End User

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Agriculture

8.3. Automotive & Transportation

8.4. Automotive & Transportation

8.5. Chemicals & Advanced Material

8.6. Energy & Utilities

8.7. Food & Beverage

8.8. Oil & Gas

8.9. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

8.10. Sewage & Waste Water Treatment Plants



9. Americas Distributed Control System Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Argentina

9.3. Brazil

9.4. Canada

9.5. Mexico

9.6. United States



10. Asia-Pacific Distributed Control System Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Australia

10.3. China

10.4. India

10.5. Indonesia

10.6. Japan

10.7. Malaysia

10.8. Philippines

10.9. Singapore

10.10. South Korea

10.11. Thailand



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Distributed Control System Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. France

11.3. Germany

11.4. Italy

11.5. Netherlands

11.6. Qatar

11.7. Russia

11.8. Saudi Arabia

11.9. South Africa

11.10. Spain

11.11. United Arab Emirates

11.12. United Kingdom



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.1.1. Quadrants

12.1.2. Business Strategy

12.1.3. Product Satisfaction

12.2. Market Ranking Analysis

12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

12.4. Competitive Scenario

12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

12.4.4. Investment & Funding

12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



13. Company Usability Profiles

13.1. ANDRITZ AG

13.2. Azbil Corporation

13.3. Bharat Heavy Electrical Ltd.

13.4. CHINT Group

13.5. Emerson Electric Co.

13.6. General Electric Company

13.7. Hitachi, Ltd.

13.8. Honeywell International Inc.n

13.9. INGETEAM, S.A.

13.10. NovaTech Process Solutions LLC

13.11. Pepperl+Fuchs SE

13.12. Rockwell Automation Inc.

13.13. Rockwell Automation, Inc.

13.14. SAE International

13.15. Schneider Electric SE

13.16. Siemens AG

13.17. Toshiba International Corporation Pty Ltd

13.18. Valmet Corporation

13.19. Yokogawa Electric Corporation

13.20. Zhejiang Chitic Control Engineering Co., Ltd.



14. Appendix



