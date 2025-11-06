17 Attorneys from Tarlow Breed Hart & Rodgers Join Shipman's New Boston Office

BOSTON, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipman & Goodwin LLP (Shipman) is pleased to welcome 17 Boston-based attorneys in a move that significantly expands the firm's footprint in Massachusetts and strengthens its position across the Northeast region.

Formerly practicing with the respected Boston law firm of Tarlow Breed Hart & Rodgers, P.C. (TBHR), the attorneys and 15 professional staff members will remain together in Shipman's new Boston office at 101 Huntington Avenue, Prudential Center.

"Bringing this team of talented lawyers and professionals into the Shipman family is a natural next step in our strategic growth," said Leander Dolphin, Managing Partner of Shipman. "This expansion deepens our capabilities in key practice areas, expands our geographic footprint in the Northeast, and most importantly, enhances the value we deliver to clients daily."

The expanded firm now comprises more than 160 attorneys across multiple offices, boosting Shipman's Am Law NLJ 500 ranking by an estimated 60 places.

The expansion enables Shipman to provide an even broader suite of services for clients, particularly in trusts and estates, corporate law, real estate and family business and strengthens Shipman's mission of serving generations of clients, their families and their businesses.

"Joining Shipman allows us to continue serving our clients with the same dedication and personal attention they have always expected, while also offering them access to greater resources, broader practice areas and expanded geographic reach throughout the New England region and nationally," said Melissa Sydney, who will serve as Shipman's Boston office co-managing partner. "Our clients benefit from our firm's enhanced resources and wider professional network while continuing to receive the personalized attention and trusted counsel they have come to rely upon."

Shipman has cultivated a diverse client base in Massachusetts over many years. Clients will benefit from the expanded firm's broader geographic reach, increased resources, and diverse team of legal professionals, which strengthens the firm's ability to meet clients' growing needs in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and elsewhere.

"The attorneys from TBHR and from Shipman are committed to collaboration, legal excellence, and attentive client service," said Jeff Hart, a founding member of TBHR and co-managing partner of Shipman's Boston office. "Our cultural synergies strengthen what we already do well while positioning us to deliver even greater value to our clients in the future."

Located in the iconic Prudential Center, the Boston office places Shipman at the heart of one of the city's most dynamic business districts, home to leading financial, real estate and technology companies. Shipman's modern 10,000-square-foot office space is designed to foster teamwork and innovation, reflecting its commitment to a client-first, team-driven culture.

The new Boston office and additional attorneys amplify Shipman's presence in the Northeast, advancing its reputation as a destination for top lateral talent and underscoring the firm's commitment to sustained, strategic growth heading into 2026. The firm's Northeast offices, including Hartford, New York, and now Boston, will work collaboratively to deliver integrated legal services to clients across practice groups, industries, and geographies.

Shipman continues to be committed to making a greater impact in its communities, with enhanced capacity to support local initiatives in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New York.

