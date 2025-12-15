Shipman Bolsters Environmental Practice Group with Key CT Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection Attorney Brendan Schain

HARTFORD, Conn., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipman & Goodwin LLP is pleased to announce that Brendan Schain, formerly Legal Office Director with the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), has joined the firm's Hartford office as a partner in the Environmental Practice Group.

Brendan Schain

Schain's practice will focus on providing environmental regulatory compliance guidance to clients, including with the release-based cleanup regulations that go into effect in 2026. The transition from the Connecticut Transfer Act, which has been in effect for 40 years, to a release-based cleanup program, will impact a wide range of stakeholders, including industrial and commercial real estate owners and developers, manufacturers, multi-family housing developers, banks and other lenders, healthcare providers, and institutional landowners like independent schools, colleges and universities. Schain will counsel clients on the investigation and remediation of releases of pollution, including advising on reporting requirements, the state's cleanup standards, and filing and administrative requirements. The new regulations will be effective March 1, 2026.

"Brendan has a distinguished reputation as a leader in his field. His work to draft Connecticut's new release-based cleanup regulations, replacing the Transfer Act which has been in effect since 1985 and has been the subject of much criticism, is a game-changer for transactions in Connecticut and the state's economic development," said Andrew Davis, chair of Shipman's Environmental Practice. "Having Brendan join the team amplifies Shipman's strong environmental presence in the state and nationally."

Schain previously served as the Legal Office Director for DEEP's Environmental Quality Branch, where he provided strategic counsel on Connecticut's environmental laws and administrative processes and advised the Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, and senior leadership. During his tenure, he led the team responsible for delivering legal support across the agency's air, waste, water, remediation, emergency response, coastal, and wetlands programs. He was a key contributor to Connecticut's transition away from the Transfer Act and toward a release-based cleanup framework, supporting the Release-Based Cleanup Working Group and spearheading the drafting and adoption of the state's Release-Based Cleanup Regulations. Schain also handled a broad range of permitting, enforcement, and site-remediation matters and served as a hearing officer in the Office of Adjudications, presiding over numerous enforcement actions and contested case hearings.

"This is an exciting time to be joining Shipman. The Environmental Practice Group is top ranked and is well-known for being ahead of the curve on evolving environmental legal developments," said Schain. "I have had the pleasure of collaborating with skilled and knowledgeable lawyers at the firm while at DEEP and look forward to providing counsel about the new release-based cleanup program. Together we will help clients navigate the complexities of these statutory and regulatory reforms."

Schain's arrival follows the announcement of Shipman's strategic recent expansion in the Northeast. In November, the firm opened a Boston office with 17 lawyers from Tarlow Breed Hart & Rodgers, and earlier this year added depth to its Finance Practice group across their Connecticut offices.

"We are very excited to welcome Brendan to Shipman," said Aaron Levy, a partner in the firm's Environmental Practice and member of the state-appointed work-group that advised DEEP on the new release-based cleanup regulations. "Brendan is an excellent fit for our environmental practice and helps expand the capabilities we offer to clients. He is highly regarded for his dedication and commitment to developing regulations that help improve the environment, enhance the community and support business."

Schain is licensed to practice in Connecticut and holds a J.D. from the University of Connecticut School of Law. He earned his B.A. in Political Science from American University.

Shipman's Environmental Group is recognized as a Band 1 firm in Chambers & Partners.

The multidisciplinary environmental team advises clients on existing Environmental, Health and Safety requirements, as well as industry standards and emerging developments related to environmental legislation, regulations, policies and management at the national, regional and local levels. The firm's clients include manufacturers, developers, lending institutions, educational institutions, healthcare entities, insurance companies, energy companies and private clients.

