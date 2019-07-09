$170+ Bn Oilfield Services Market - Global Forecast to 2025 - Focus on Manufacturing and Long-Term Contracts

DUBLIN, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oilfield Services Market by Type (Pressure Pumping, Oil Country Tubular Goods, Well Intervention and Coiled Tubing, Drilling and Completion Fluid, Well Completion, Seismic Testing), Location (Onshore & Offshore) & Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Oilfield Services Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2019 to Reach $171.7 Billion By 2025.



Succeeding an extensive secondary and primary research and in-depth analysis of the market scenario, the report carries out an impact analysis of the key industry drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends. The factors such as increasing demand for oil, the growing use of internal sources of funding, and technological advancements are driving the growth of this market.



Moreover, the discovery of new oilfields, mergers and acquisitions, and recent licenses and product launches are expected to provide significant opportunities for the market players. However, factors such as strict government regulations on E&P activities, fluctuations in crude oil prices, and shortages of skilled labors are hindering the growth of the oilfield services market.



On the basis of service type, pressure pumping services segment accounted for the largest share of the global oilfield services market in 2018. Factors such as new oil well discoveries, continuous devotion to technology development, and mandatory requirements of safe and efficient operations at oil wells are driving the growth of this segment.



On the basis of location, the onshore segment accounted for the largest share of the global oilfield services market in 2018. Factors such as increasing new oil well discoveries and production of earth oil are primarily driving the growth of this market segment.



An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the industry provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the five major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America). North America commanded the largest share of the global oilfield services market in 2018, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.



Factors such as increasing spending and overall rig and well counts, improving the offshore market, and mergers and acquisitions are expected to drive the growth of the oilfield services market in this region.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Ecosystem

1.2. Currency and Limitations

1.3. Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Secondary Research

2.1.2. Primary Research

2.1.3. Market Size Estimation



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction



4. Industry Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Drivers

4.2.1. Increasing Demand for Oil Across the Globe

4.2.2. Technological Advancements

4.2.3. Increasing Use of Internal Sources of Funding

4.3. Market Restraints

4.3.1. Strict Government Regulations on E&P Activities

4.3.2. Fluctuations in Crude Oil Prices

4.3.3. Shortages of Skilled Labor

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.4.1. Discovery of New Oil Resources

4.4.2. Mergers and Acquisitions

4.5. Market Trends

4.5.1. Digitization to Achieve Cost Optimization

4.5.2. Integrated Value Chain or Bundled Offerings to Lower Customer Costs

4.5.3. Focus on Manufacturing and Long-Term Contracts

4.5.4. Expanding New Market Offerings



5. Oilfield Services Market, by Service Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Pressure Pumping

5.3. Oil Country Tubular Goods Services

5.4. Well Intervention and Coiled Tubing

5.5. Drilling and Completion Fluid

5.6. Well Completion

5.7. Wireline Services

5.8. Seismic Testing

5.9. Other Services



6. Oilfield Services Market, by Location

6.1. Introduction

6.2. On-Shore

6.3. Offshore



7. Oilfield Services Market, by Geography

7.1. Introduction

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia Pacific (APAC)

7.5. Middle East Africa

7.6. Latin America



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Introduction

8.1.1. Acquisitions

8.1.2. Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

8.1.3. New Service Launches

8.1.4. Expansions



9. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product & Service Portfolio, Strategic Developments)

9.1. Schlumberger Limited

9.2. Baker Hughes GE

9.3. Halliburton Company

9.4. Weatherford International, Plc

9.5. China Oilfield Services Limited (COSL)

9.6. Basic Energy Services

9.7. Superior Energy Services, Inc.

9.8. FMC Technologies, Inc.

9.9. Welltec

9.10. Weir Oil & Gas

9.11. National Oilwell Varco

9.12. Oil States International, Inc.

9.13. Archer Limited



