1776 Project PAC-the Leading Conservative Education PAC-Endorses Jay Ashcroft for Missouri Governor

ST. LOUIS, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American education is at a crossroads. Woke teachers refuse to teach American history. Literacy rates are plummeting. Since the COVID-19 shutdown, school attendance has dramatically declined. Conservatives are standing up, running for school board seats and restoring American education.

The 1776 Project PAC is the leader in this fight. In its short history, the 1776 Project PAC has spent money supporting conservatives in school board elections, winning over 200 races.

Now, for the first time, the 1776 Project PAC is endorsing a candidate for governor: Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft.

Over and over again, Missouri Secretary of State Ashcroft has stood up for the Show-Me State's students. Electing him as governor would further improve the lives of children across Missouri.

"If elected Governor, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft would be one of the most dynamic leaders on education in the county," says 1776 Project PAC founder Ryan Girdusky.

"Under his direction, Missouri students would have an advocate to improve academic achievement, school safety, and quality curriculum. Parents can trust that he will fight for their rights in their children's education.

"That's why, for the first time, the 1776 project PAC is endorsing for the office of Governor. We are proud to endorse Jay Ashcroft for Governor of Missouri."

The 1776 Project PAC is building the NRA of education.

ABOUT THE 1776 PROJECT PAC

The 1776 Project PAC is committed to reigniting the spark and spirit of that revolution by reforming school boards across America.

Since progressive-led efforts to lockdown schools during the COVID epidemic, test scores have declined, parents and students are increasingly worried about violence both in and out of the classroom, while politicians and activists push their own ideology.

Students are taught to judge themselves and their peers by categories of race and gender rather than their character, intelligence, and individuality.

ABOUT RYAN GIRDUSKY

Ryan Girdusky is the founder of the 1776 Project PAC, which focuses on supporting conservatives running for school board elections. The 1776 Project PAC has supported 352 races and won more than 200 school board seats across the country. As a political consultant, Girdusky has advised campaigns for Senator JD Vance and Representative Thomas Massie, among others. He is the author of They're Not Listening: How the Elites Created the Nationalist Populist Revolution.

