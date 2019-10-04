18.7 Bn Kraft Paper Markets, 2025 - Key Players are Mondi, Segezha, Klabin, Billerudkorsnas, Stora Enso, Daio Paper, Nordic Paper, Glatfelter, and Gascogne Papier

DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Kraft Paper Market by Grade (Bleached, Unbleached, Wrapping & Packaging, Sack kraft paper), Packaging form (Wraps, Pouches, Grocery & Industrial bags, Corrugated box, Envelopes), Applications, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Kraft Paper Market is Projected to Grow from USD 15.6 Billion in 2019 to USD 18.7 Billion By 2025, Recording a CAGR of 3.0%

The growing demand for kraft paper packaging solutions among various end-user industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, grocery bags, and consumer durables, and the increasing urban population across regions are factors that are driving the growth of the kraft paper market. However, various environmental mandates introduced across different regions for packaging products is projected to inhibit the growth of the market.

Mondi (Austria), Segezha group (Russia), Klabin(Brazil), Billerudkorsnas (Sweden), Stora Enso (Finland), Daio Paper Construction (Japan), Nordic Paper (Sweden), Glatfelter(US), and Gascogne Papier (Austria) are the key players operating in the kraft paper market.

The kraft paper market is projected to grow in parallel to the packaging industry, as kraft papers serve as a key component in the packaging solutions of various industries. Packaging plays a vital role in keeping products fresh, damage-proof, and acts as a marketing tool. Key applications considered for this study include food & beverage, healthcare, agriculture, construction material, chemicals, and others, such as automotive, electronics, and aerospace.



Unbleached kraft paper is the most widely used grade in the kraft paper market. The food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries have witnessed an increase in their total paper packaging consumption in the last few decades. They prefer spending on eco-friendly, sustainable, and cost-effective packaging solutions. The growth of the health & personal care industry in developing countries such as China, Japan, and India has driven the demand for kraft papers.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Key Objectives

1.2 Report Description

1.3 Markets covered

1.4 Scope of Research



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Trends

5.2.1 Market Drivers - End-use & region-specific

5.2.2 Market Restraints

5.2.3 Market Opportunities

5.3 Burning Issues

5.3.1 Sustainable material

5.3.2 Regulatory Framework

5.3.3 Key initiatives on Sustainability

5.4 Winning Imperatives

5.5 Industry Regulations



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.3 Poter's Five Forces Analysis

6.4 Price Analysis



7 Kraft Paper Market, By Grades, 2017-2025 (Value & Volume)

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Bleached Kraft Paper

7.3 Unbleached Kraft Paper

7.4 Sack kraft paper

7.5 Wrapping & Packaging kraft paper

7.6 Others (vegetable parchment, greaseproof paper, and glassine)



8 Kraft Paper Market, By Form of Packaging, 2017-2025 (Value & Volume)

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Wraps

8.3 Pouches

8.4 Envelops

8.5 Grocery bags

8.6 Industrial Bags

8.7 Corrugated boxes



9 Kraft Paper Market, By Application, 2017-2025 (Value & Volume)

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Food & Beverages

9.2.1 Food Service

9.2.2 Food Commodity Packaging

9.3 Healthcare Products

9.4 Construction Material Packaging

9.5 Others (agricultural products, chemicals, automotive, electronics, and aerospace)



10 Kraft Paper Market, By Geography, 2017-2025 (Value & Volume)



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Most actively adopted strategy

11.2 Market share analysis for top 5 players

11.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.4 Investments & Expansions

11.5 Agreements, Collaborations, Partnerships & Joint Ventures

11.6 New Product Launches



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Regional dominance of top 5 players

