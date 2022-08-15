$18.8 Billion Worldwide Powder Coating Industry to 2027 - Featuring Akzo Nobel, Axalta Coating Systems and BASF Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Powder Coating Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Powder coating refers to a high-quality, dry finishing technique wherein fine particles of paints are electro-statically charged and sprayed on various components to form a uniform layer of coat. It involves pre-mixing, melting, extrusion, cooling, crushing, classifying, and controlling epoxy, polyester resins, pigments, and brightening agents as some of the steps followed in the manufacturing process.

Powder coating aids in ensuring a polished finishing of different items, maintaining the gloss of product, and protecting machinery from corrosion, scratches, fading, and chipping.

Apart from this, powder coating is cost-effective and eco-friendly in nature, due to which it is extensively used for coating non-metallic substrates and household goods. At present, it is commercially available in thermoset, thermoplastic and polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) resin types.



The widespread adoption of powder coating across various industrial verticals can be attributed to the increasing need for effective, non-volatile organic compounds and solvent-free coating formulations. This, in turn, represents a key factor driving the market growth.

In line with this, the rising environmental concerns have prompted governments of various countries to undertake green initiatives promoting the uptake of eco-friendly coating substances, such as powder coating, to minimize the instances of fire hazards, which is supporting the market growth.

Additionally, the ongoing construction activities and the continuous establishment of several commercial and residential buildings have further supplemented the deployment of powder coating for polishing or refinishing furniture and consumer electronics, such as refrigerators and door handles, which is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Besides this, the increasing utilization of powder coating in the automotive industry for glazing wheel rims, structural components, radiator grills, bumpers, and horns are also propelling the market growth. Other factors, such as strategic collaborations amongst key players and extensive investments in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce high performance, anti-bacterial powder coating, are contributing to the market growth.

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Akzo Nobel N.V., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, Berger Paints India Limited, Covestro AG, Evonik Industries AG, Jotun A/S, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., KCC Corporation, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., SOMAR Corporation and The Sherwin-Williams Company.



