$18 Billion Microwave Transmission Equipment Revenue Over Next Five Years, According to Dell'Oro Group

E-Band Shipment Volumes Projected to Significantly Rise



REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent forecast report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, the cumulative revenue for Microwave Transmission equipment in the next five years is forecast to be $18 billion, which is 12 percent higher than the revenue achieved in the last five years.

"Demand for Microwave Transmission gear is on the upswing," said Jimmy Yu, Vice President of Dell'Oro Group. "The growing number of 5G rollouts occurring globally is feeding the need for more wireless mobile backhaul. This is especially true for E-band systems since they were designed to efficiently transmit multiple gigabits of bandwidth. Hence, we are projecting shipments of E-band radios to grow at a 22 percent CAGR for the next five years," added Yu.

Additional highlights from the Microwave Transmission & Mobile Backhaul 5-Year Forecast July 2023 Report:

Demand for mobile backhaul equipment, consisting of both wireless and fiber systems, to be used in 5G networks is forecast to grow at a five-year compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of nearly 20 percent.

The Microwave Transmission market is projected to peak in 2025 as the rate of growth in 5G deployments begins to slow the following year. Annual shipments are expected to reach a height of 1.8 million at that time.

We increased our forecast for Packet Microwave and the Asia Pacific region due to greater demand in India .

About the Report

The Dell'Oro Group Microwave Transmission & Mobile Backhaul 5-Year Forecast Report offers complete, in-depth coverage with tables covering manufacturers' revenue, radio transceivers, and average selling prices. The report tracks fronthaul, mobile backhaul by cell type (macro and small cell) and technology (wireless and fiber/copper). The microwave transmission tables forecast point-to-point TDM, Packet and Hybrid Microwave as well as full indoor and full outdoor unit configurations. To purchase the report, please contact us at [email protected].

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, security, enterprise networks, data center infrastructure markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit https://www.delloro.com.

SOURCE Dell'Oro Group