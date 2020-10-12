1800 Tequila Celebrates 10th Anniversary Of Essential 1800 Artists Series With Okuda San Miguel Collaboration

The Essential 1800 Artists Series 10 th anniversary collection features six limited-edition bottles displaying original Pop Surrealism works by Okuda. His distinctive style of colorful geometric patterns featuring his signature Rainbow Skull and Kaos Star, encourages reflections of origin, destiny and the meaning of life, hinting that time is our most precious asset. To move the experience from bottle to virtual, this year's Essential 1800 Artists Series innovates with an AR experience that transforms each bottle into a Snapchat marker, launching an eye-catching and unique filter for fans to engage with Okuda-themed lenses.

"It has been an exciting challenge to design my first series of tequila bottles for this 10th anniversary of the Essential 1800 Artists Series," says Okuda San Miguel. "I loved working with this new format, which I view as a canvas immersed in liquid. As an artist, I need to create in order to be happy and my biggest motivation is the enjoyment I get in discovery and encouraging cultural dialogue."

San Miguel continued, "For my collaboration with 1800 Tequila, I wanted to produce work that represents my ethos as an artist. For example, my use of different colors in the skin of the characters I paint shows that we are all, in fact, equal; and the geometry represents modernity and the digital world. One of my favorite icons is the skull, a symbol of life, which is reflected on one of six of my Essential 1800 Artists Series bottles. Whether people see my work on the street, on a canvas, or on a bottle of 1800 Silver tequila, my artistic message is open to interpretation by the beholder."

The Essential 1800 Artists Series, now in its 10th year of working with artists and their estates, such as Shantell Martin, Enoc Perez, Basquiat and Haring, creates cultural conversations by giving artists an alternative canvas to reach new audiences, turning limited-edition bottles of 1800 Silver Tequila into instant collector's items. This year, 1800 Tequila debuts a 30-second film showcasing Okuda's artworks in various neighborhoods of New York City, highlighting how art is born from the streets and transforms through time.

For more information about the Essential 1800 Artists Series, to purchase a limited-edition 10th anniversary bottle, watch the exclusive film and interact with Okuda-themed Snapchat lenses, please visit https://www.reservebar.com/products/1800-essential-artists-series-okuda.

Ab out Okuda San Miguel

Okuda San Miguel is a Spanish artist whose colorful pop-surrealist work has graced the walls of galleries and buildings across the globe. His work aims to break down boundaries between different people and cultures, and make his audience feel something new with each piece. Throughout his travels, Okuda San Miguel aspires to leave a positive impact on the people and places he visits through his art. The unique use of color, geometric structures and surreal compositions found in his murals, canvas, sculptures or installations define a style informed by both the academic and the street worlds. Okuda's repertoire includes mural and sculptural interventions and gallery exhibitions on four continents. His distinctions include the infamous conversion into a new icon of contemporary art of an abandoned Spanish church, a spectacular series of sculptures for Boston Seaport or his participation in the Titanes project, designed to promote social inclusion through art.

About 1800® Tequila

1800 Tequila, the world's most awarded tequila and the #1 premium tequila brand in the U.S., is made with 100% blue Weber agave harvested at its peak in Tequila, Mexico. Named after the year of origin, 1800 Tequila has never wavered from its original formula and distillation process. Now, as the best taste in tequila, 1800 Tequila has reached category leadership through its liquid superiority, deep-rooted Mexican heritage and culture-driving collaborations with musicians and artists. The iconic bottle is also recognized for its trapezoidal shape, reminiscent of the centuries-old Mayan stone pyramids found throughout Mexico. Please visit 1800Tequila.com to learn more about the 1800 Tequila portfolio: Silver, Coconut, Reposado, Añejo, Milenio, Cristalino and Colección. 1800® Tequila. 40% Alc./Vol. (80 proof). Trademarks owned by Ex Hacienda Los Camichenes, S.A. de C.V. ©2020 Proximo, Jersey City, NJ. Please drink responsibly.

