1800 Tequila Named Official Tequila Of The Los Angeles Rams

As two heritage brands with award-winning credentials and historical roots in Mexico and Southern California respectively, 1800 Tequila and the Los Angeles Rams unite to bring the best taste in tequila to gamedays. As part of the partnership, 1800 Tequila will offer the 1800 LA Rita , a specialty cocktail that can be enjoyed at-home by purchasing a bottle of 1800 Silver and following a version of the recipe on 1800tequila.com. An additional integration includes blocks of LED lighting within the stadium during Rams home games, proudly promoting 1800 Tequila as an official partner.

"As 1800 Tequila's first official football partnership, we raise a glass to the Los Angeles Rams and the opening of the new stadium," says Mike Keyes, President & CEO of Proximo Spirits. "By becoming the Official Tequila of the team, we mark our long-term investment in the Southern California region, where we both share a passionate fanbase. We are looking forward to celebrating gameday and the Los Angeles Rams winning spirit by upgrading the at-home tailgate experience with 1800 Tequila and the 1800 LA Rita cocktail."

1800 Tequila and the Los Angeles Rams are rolling out a playbook to help Rams fans celebrate gameday at home with programs including:

1800 Play For Sweeps – A sweepstakes that challenges fans to showcase how they celebrate gameday on Instagram and Twitter, with the hashtag #1800PlayForSweeps. Prizes include $1,800 in merchandise credit to the official LA Rams Fan Shop (www.ramsfanshop.com) during the month of October. For more information on how to participate, please visit www.1800seasonopenersweeps.com





"We proudly welcome 1800 Tequila as the Official Tequila Partner of the Los Angeles Rams," said Jason Griffiths, Rams VP of Partnership Sales. "Our team values the deep-rooted Mexican heritage and category leadership 1800 Tequila brings to the table and we are excited to welcome them to the Rams family. We look forward to working with 1800 Tequila to create memorable experiences for our fans, bringing the spirit of the game into their homes on gamedays and beyond."

1800 Tequila is available at select retailers in Southern California and nationwide. For more information, please visit 1800tequila.com.

About 1800® Tequila

1800 Tequila, the world's most awarded tequila and the #1 premium tequila brand in the U.S., is made with 100% blue Weber agave harvested at its peak in Tequila, Mexico. Named after the year of origin, 1800 Tequila has never wavered from its original formula and distillation process. Now, as the best taste in tequila, 1800 Tequila has reached category leadership through its liquid superiority, deep-rooted Mexican heritage and culture-driving collaborations with musicians and artists. The iconic bottle is also recognized for its trapezoidal shape, reminiscent of the centuries-old Mayan stone pyramids found throughout Mexico. Please visit 1800Tequila.com to learn more about the 1800 Tequila portfolio: Silver, Coconut, Reposado, Añejo, Milenio, Cristalino and Colección. Trademarks owned by Ex Hacienda Los Camichenes, S.A. de C.V. ©2020 Proximo, Jersey City, NJ. Please drink responsibly.

About Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams – Los Angeles' original professional sports team – stand as one of the oldest franchises in the National Football League and since its founding in 1937, have garnered three World Championships and sent 30 of its members to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. As a professional sports team, the organization is committed to be a valuable civic partner and serving the greater Los Angeles area 365 days a year. The Rams play their home games at SoFi Stadium, which is located at Hollywood Park, a 298-acre sports and entertainment destination being developed by Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke in Inglewood, CA. For more information visit www.therams.com and follow the Rams' social media channels.

