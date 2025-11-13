JOTO PR Disruptors™ has signed 1840 & Company, a global outsourcing and staffing leader, to drive visibility around its mission to empower businesses with remote, vetted talent in over 150 countries.

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridging the global talent gap has become a top business priority as advances in AI and digital transformation accelerate at breakneck speed. Few industries feel this pressure more acutely than technology, where demand for specialized skills outpaces available talent even amid high-profile layoffs. At the center of this shifting landscape is 1840 & Company, an Overland Park, Kansas-based workforce solutions pioneer.

"1840 & Company is at the forefront, providing a lifeline for businesses to tap into a global talent pool that is skilled, cost-effective, and ready to drive growth."

JOTO PR Disruptors™ signed the innovative global staffing provider because its forward-thinking model—connecting businesses to hard-to-find experts in fields like AI, marketing, finance, cybersecurity, and other high-demand areas—perfectly aligns with the sensibility behind the agency's disruptive Anti-PR® philosophy.

"Organizations can't afford to fall behind by clinging to yesterday's hiring models," said Karla Jo Helms, Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR Strategist for JOTO PR™. "1840 & Company is closing the skills gap by leveraging global talent pools and delivering the expertise companies need today."

The partnership with JOTO PR will elevate 1840 & Company's leadership in the global talent revolution, positioning the firm as a go-to authority on remote workforce management and borderless hiring. "The traditional 9-to-5, office-centric model is obsolete," said Helms. "Companies that cling to outdated hiring practices are losing their competitive edge. 1840 & Company is at the forefront, providing a lifeline for businesses to tap into a global talent pool that is skilled, cost-effective, and ready to drive growth."

Recent workforce trends show a paradox: despite some tech layoffs, the demand for specialized skills in areas like AI and cybersecurity is soaring. This creates a critical skills gap that slows innovation and leaves companies vulnerable. 1840 & Company addresses this by connecting businesses with highly skilled professionals in over 150 countries, reducing hiring costs by up to 70% while ensuring compliance and managing global payroll.

"The conversation has shifted from simple cost savings to securing critical, hard-to-find skills," Helms continued. "1840 & Company understands that speed and specialization are the new currencies. They are not just filling seats; they are building resilient, scalable workforces that empower businesses to compete on a global stage.

JOTO PR Disruptors™ is the Anti-PR® agency behind some of the fastest-growing tech and innovation brands in the U.S. By applying crisis management techniques and modern media algorithms, JOTO PR creates third-party credibility campaigns that produce measurable results and build undeniable market influence. Learn more at www.jotopr.com

1840 & Company is a global business process outsourcing and staffing provider helping companies of all sizes solve staffing and skills shortfalls. With flexible hiring options and operations in over 150 countries, 1840 delivers tailored workforce solutions to drive growth and efficiency. Learn more at www.1840andco.com.

