1856 - Culinary Residence earns MICHELIN distinction in inaugural American South Guide

AUBURN, Ala., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Auburn University's 1856 – Culinary Residence, a teaching restaurant on campus, earned the distinction of Recommended in The MICHELIN Guide's inaugural selection of "American South's Recommended Restaurants," marking a historic achievement for Auburn and the state of Alabama.

1856 – Culinary Residence, a teaching restaurant within the Tony & Libba Rane Culinary Science Center on the Auburn University campus, is the first and only teaching restaurant in the United States to receive this honor and also the first restaurant in Auburn, Alabama, to be recognized by The MICHELIN Guide.

"We are honored and thrilled to be recognized by The MICHELIN Guide," said Hans van der Reijden, founder and CEO of Ithaka Hospitality Partners. "Our unique partnership with the Horst Schulze School of Hospitality Management provides not only a distinctive dining experience for our guests at 1856, but also the privilege of helping lead and cultivate the next generation of hospitality leaders."

1856 was one of 10 Alabama restaurants selected for this recognition because of its exceptional quality, technique and consistency. The announcement was made during a ceremony held in Greenville, South Carolina, on Nov. 3, 2025.

Named after the year Auburn University was founded, 1856 is an upscale, teaching restaurant that collaborates with the Horst Schulze School of Hospitality Management. Under the guidance of highly acclaimed hospitality faculty and a chef in residence, and through commercial management by Ithaka Hospitality Partners, students gain hands-on experience preparing and serving à la carte lunches and multi-course tasting menus for dinner service. The immersive learning environment offers students and guests a dynamic culinary experience.

"In 1856, our mission is to blur the lines between classroom and real-world excellence," said Dr. Martin O'Neill, head of the Horst Schulze School of Hospitality Management. "Every service is a living lesson, and our students leave not only with technical mastery but also with a deep sense of pride in creating memorable guest experiences. This recognition is a testament to our model of immersive, hands-on hospitality education."

The MICHELIN Guide's recognition of 1856 not only affirms the restaurant's commitment to excellence but also highlights Auburn University's leadership in hospitality education and experiential learning.

"We could not be prouder of our hospitality management students and faculty, whose dedication to excellence has elevated 1856, a teaching restaurant to national recognition in just over three years," College of Human Sciences Dean Susan Hubbard said. "Collaborating with industry leaders to create this one-of-a-kind educational model has transformed how we prepare the next generation of hospitality professionals. This honor is a reflection of their talent, hard work and vision — and it's only the beginning of what's to come."

SOURCE Auburn University