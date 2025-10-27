Auburn University's world-class recording studio making impact in first year

AUBURN, Ala., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Great things are happening at a state-of-the-art recording studio tucked away in a hidden corner of Goodwin Hall on the south side of Auburn University's campus.

Beautiful music is being made at the Don and Alexandra Clayton "Lucky Man" Studio, a world-class facility in the Department of Music that opened in October 2024. Whether it's professional music artists from across the country or budding singers and performers from the university, Lucky Man Studio (LMS) has become a haven of creation in its first year.

Opened just a year ago, the Lucky Man Studio at Auburn University has quickly become a creative hub — drawing students and even professional artists from across the country to record and learn in its state-of-the-art space.

Named for a song by 1975 music education graduate Don Clayton, the one-of-a-kind studio features cutting-edge equipment and resources for Auburn students and regional music stars alike. The studio hosts academic classes, giving students unique hands-on experiences with industry-standard equipment, coupled with expert instruction in a real-world environment.

In short, it has made a meaningful impact since its dedication.

"The Department of Music has made remarkable use of Lucky Man Studio to enrich student learning and professional engagement," said Doug Rosener, department director. "It has also served as a creative hub where students, faculty and professional artists have recorded numerous projects which have been released and are available on all streaming platforms.

"Some truly incredible music has been recorded in our space during the short time we've been open, and we are very excited to see that grow in the future."

Rosener said the studio — featuring a full complement of drums, keyboards and synthesizers, guitars, state-of-the-art computer software, microphones and hardware, as well as a Dolby Atmos recording system — has become a top-notch tool for recruiting students to Auburn's music program.

"LMS sets us apart by offering an experience that simply isn't available at most institutions," Rosener said. "The professional atmosphere of the studio sends a clear message to recruits and their families: we are serious about preparing students for real-world careers in music and audio production.

"It's not just a facility — it's a statement about the kind of future we're helping our students build."

Rosener believes the studio is the perfect environment for students looking to develop their talents and gain invaluable experience.

"Through these courses, students learn professional studio techniques, operate cutting-edge equipment and even record their own music at the highest possible level," he said. "The studio not only enhances their technical skills but also inspires creativity and confidence — making LMS a cornerstone of experiential learning in the department."

Trammell Starks, the studio's director, agrees about the studio's power as a teaching tool and developmental space for students.

"Building a top-tier professional facility naturally creates a top-tier educational experience," said Starks, a renowned recording artist who has toured with Peabo Bryson and worked with the London Symphony. "Our students are immersed in real-world, hands-on learning by working with actual professional clients.

"By the time they graduate, they'll be prepared to walk into any studio and represent themselves — and, by extension, Auburn and LMS — as professionals of the highest caliber."

The studio has hosted several distinguished recording artists and music professionals, including Karla Harris, an Atlanta-based jazz vocalist, and internationally renowned jazz trumpet virtuoso Darren English. LMS continues to evolve as upgrades and additions are completed, including an ATC Dolby Atmos speaker system and world-class microphones from Neumann, Heiserman, Soyuz, Schoeps, Chandler and others.

"From the start, our mission has been to compete with top Nashville studios, and I'm confident we're well on our way to achieving that goal," Starks said. "Our primary objective is to establish LMS as a premier destination studio in the Southeast — on par with the best facilities anywhere.

"We're fully equipped to serve professional musicians across all genres, as well as the booming film industry based just up the road in Atlanta. In doing so, we aim to become the leading professional and educational recording facility in the Southeast, and, by extension, the SEC."

