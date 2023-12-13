1890 Initiative Kicks Off 'Countdown to Signing Day' NIL Fundraiser for Nebraska Student-Athletes

LINCOLN, Neb., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 1890 Initiative, LLC ("1890"), a leading name, image, and likeness ("NIL") collective dedicated to helping student-athletes in Nebraska, announces the commencement of "1890's Countdown to Signing Day," a weeklong contribution drive to support NIL in Nebraska.

Following on the heels of exciting developments in Husker athletics, the fund drive gives fans and enthusiasts a unique opportunity to actively support 1890's mission. The goal of this event is to raise $500,000 before December 20th, early signing day for U.S. college football. A generous donor will match the first $250,000 raised.

"This is a pivotal moment for NIL in Nebraska, and it's incredible to see so much enthusiasm right now for our Husker athletes and our exceptional college athletic programs," said 1890 President Matt Davison. "Over the next week, the 1890 Initiative will use its platform to advocate for student-athletes and expand awareness of NIL across the state."

The 1890 Initiative was founded for a noble purpose: to make it easier for Nebraska student-athletes to navigate the complex NIL playing field and connect with NIL opportunities at all levels. With the launch of the fund drive, 1890 seeks to highlight the benefits of NIL for student-athletes and their families as well as the positive impact NIL efforts have on communities throughout Nebraska.

Husker fans and anyone seeking to support Nebraska student-athletes are encouraged to visit www.1890nebraska.com and click the big red Contribute Now button or text NEBNIL to 801801.

Information and updates are also available on all 1890 social media channels:

Explore www.1890nebraska.com for more information about the 1890 Initiative and NIL in Nebraska.

About 1890 Initiative
1890 Initiative, LLC, was founded to provide Nebraska student-athletes opportunities to capitalize on their name, image, and likeness (NIL) while positively impacting the Nebraska community. 1890 is dedicated to assisting Nebraska student athletes in getting the most benefit from NIL.

