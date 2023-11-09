1890 Initiative Teams Up With Foundry Distilling Co. To Launch New Vodka Supporting NIL Initiatives

LINCOLN, Neb., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 1890 Initiative, LLC ("1890"), a business dedicated to helping student-athletes in Nebraska benefit from their name, image, and likeness ("NIL"), announces a partnership with Foundry Distilling Company, a craft spirits distiller headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa. Foundry Distilling Co. will introduce a new vodka brand, Cornhead Vodka by 1890, with proceeds from purchases helping to support NIL initiatives through 1890.

For more information, visit http://www.CornheadVodka.com.
Cornhead Vodka will be distributed by Quality Brands of Lincoln, a family-owned and -operated beer, wine, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverage distributor. The product will initially be available in Lincoln, with plans to expand availability throughout the state of Nebraska.

"Cornhead Vodka is a premium, hand-crafted spirit that incorporates the finest ingredients and delivers subtle hints of vanilla and sweetness," says Foundry Distilling Company Founder Scott Bush. "We are proud to present this smooth, crisp vodka in conjunction with 1890. And why drink vodka from Austin, Texas, when you can support NIL at home by drinking Cornhead Vodka?"

"Partnering with Foundry Distilling Company has been a great pleasure," says 1890 President Matt Davison. "Scott and his team know their stuff, and we think you will thoroughly enjoy the results of their work."

About 1890
1890 Initiative, LLC, was founded to provide Nebraska student-athletes opportunities to capitalize on their name, image, and likeness (NIL) while positively impacting the Nebraska community. 1890 is dedicated to assisting Nebraska student-athletes in getting the most benefit from NIL.

About Foundry Distilling Company
The Foundry Distilling team has been active in the spirits industry for over two decades and started and built one of the most successful whiskey brands of the 21st century. From the very beginning of the fledgling industry, we worked with our peers to help grow and shape the modern craft spirits industry. We continue to shape the industry today with various unique initiatives including our Private Barrel Club, Brewer-Distiller Alliance, and Vintner's Collection. Learn more at https://www.foundrydistillingcompany.com/.

