1890 Initiative Teams Up with Kros Strain Brewing to Launch a New Beer Supporting NIL Initiatives for Nebraska Student-Athletes

News provided by

1890 Initiative

24 Aug, 2023, 18:21 ET

LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Nebraska tradition is being created just in time for football season.

The 1890 Initiative, LLC ("1890"), a business dedicated to helping student-athletes in Nebraska benefit from their name, image, and likeness ("NIL"), announces a collaboration with Kros Strain Brewing, an award-winning local brewery in La Vista, Nebraska. Kros Strain will introduce a new beer, Cornhead Lager by 1890, with proceeds from every sale supporting NIL initiatives for Nebraska student-athletes.

Continue Reading
Cornhead Lager by 1890
Cornhead Lager by 1890

Cornhead Lager will be released in Lincoln and Omaha beginning in late August and statewide in September. Several special release events will be held at bars in the area. Cornhead Lager will be on tap in bars in Lincoln and Omaha just in time for Volleyball Day and available mid-September in six-packs at grocery stores.

"We're thrilled to partner with Kros Strain," said 1890 President Matt Davison. "Kros Strain is a Nebraska small business with a loyal following and a stellar reputation for quality. We anticipate the launch of a new beer with 1890 will go a long way toward bringing more awareness to 1890's mission and more opportunities for the student-athletes we serve."

"Cornhead Lager is the perfect beer to enjoy while watching your favorite game, and by doing so you'll be supporting NIL efforts for Nebraska student-athletes at the same time," said Kros Strain President Scott Strain.

About 1890 Initiative
1890 Initiative, LLC, was founded to provide Nebraska student-athletes opportunities to capitalize on their name, image, and likeness (NIL) while positively impacting the Nebraska community. 1890 is dedicated to assisting Nebraska student athletes in getting the most benefit from NIL.

About Kros Strain Brewing
Kros Strain Brewing has two locations in Nebraska: a production brewery in the Omaha metro area (La Vista) and a taproom in downtown Omaha. Founded in 2017 by two local brewers, the company has won numerous national awards for a wide variety of beers. Known for its popular Fairy Nectar IPA, Kros Strain Brewing has become one of the largest breweries in Nebraska. Learn more at krosstrainbrewing.com.

SOURCE 1890 Initiative

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.