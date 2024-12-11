1890 Nebraska Announces 'Together We Win' Year-End Awareness & Contribution Drive

LINCOLN, Neb., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 1890 Nebraska—the official name, image, and likeness (NIL) collective of Nebraska Athletics—is excited to announce the Together We Win campaign, a five-day event beginning on Monday, December 16, and running through Friday, December 20.

Together We Win is an opportunity for Husker Nation to pull together and contribute to NIL initiatives for Nebraska student-athletes. Contributions to 1890 directly support Nebraska’s world-class athletics programs, including football, volleyball, men’s and women’s basketball, and others among the Husker sports the collective works with.

"This year has been another great one for Husker Athletics programs, and the support we've received from Husker fans throughout Nebraska and beyond has really helped our coaches move the needle in recruiting the best athletes available," said 1890 Nebraska CEO Carson Schott. "Our last year-end contribution drive was a huge success, and we can't wait to see what we can all achieve together in the coming year."

1890 Nebraska is also pleased to announce that it has received a pledge to match all football contributions dollar for dollar, up to $250,000. This generous commitment will magnify the impact of each contribution made to Nebraska football during the Together We Win event.

Stay Tuned For Exclusive Content & Updates

Starting on Monday, December 16, follow 1890 Nebraska's social media channels closely throughout the week for more information about the Together We Win campaign. You'll get exclusive testimonials from your favorite Husker athletes, helpful information from the 1890 Nebraska staff, updates on the campaign's progress, and opportunities to tag and challenge Husker fans among your friends and family or at work and spread the word.

Information and updates will be available on all 1890 social media channels:

About 1890 Nebraska

1890 Nebraska is a name, image, and likeness (NIL) collective founded to support NIL initiatives for Nebraska student-athletes. 1890 offers two options for all contributors: The 1890 Initiative and The 1890 Foundation.

The 1890 Initiative. Contributions to the 1890 Initiative are now eligible to earn Huskers Athletic Fund priority points, merchandise, Husker memorabilia, and exclusive access to Husker experiences. Nebraska Athletics uses Huskers Athletic Fund priority points for season ticket upgrades and to fulfill postseason and away contest ticket requests.

The 1890 Foundation. The 1890 Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) entity, meaning your contributions may be tax-deductible. Donations to the Foundation support local charities and other 501(c)(3) organizations, providing valuable NIL opportunities for student-athletes.

How to Choose? Both options directly support our student-athletes and contribute to their success. The 1890 Foundation is ideal for those looking to decline priority points in exchange for tax-deductible contributions and community engagement, while The 1890 Initiative offers exclusive membership perks.

