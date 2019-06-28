$19.6 Billion Low Foam Surfactants Market, 2024 - Key Players are AkzoNobel, BASF, Clariant, Evonik, Croda, Stepan Co, Huntsman, Kao, Galaxy Surfactants, and Oxiteno

DUBLIN, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Low Foam Surfactants Market by Type (Non-ionic, Amphoteric, Cationic), and Application (Home & Personal Care, Agrochemicals, Oil Field Chemicals, Textiles, Paints, Pulp & Paper, Cement, and Metal Cleaning) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Low Foam Market is Estimated to Grow from USD 14.9 Billion in 2019 to USD 19.6 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.6%.

Growth of end-use industries such as personal care, textiles, and paints; and increasing need for greener and sustainable products are expected to drive the market.

The industry is growing as personal care products have high demand among customers due to rising urbanization, increase in the number of working women, changing lifestyle, and growing awareness of hygiene & skin care products. The global low foam surfactants market is dominated primarily by chemical surfactants derived from oleochemical or petrochemical sources. However, due to the rising concerns for the safety of the environment and human health, governments and surfactant manufacturers are majorly focusing on shifting to renewable and sustainable products in every application.

Non-ionic surfactants type is expected to be the fastest-growing segment by type of the low foam surfactants market, in terms of value, between 2019 and 2024.



The demand is estimated to surge from APAC and South American regions as a result of increasing awareness for institutional cleaning and cleanliness in the industries, institutes, and various corporate and government offices. Moreover, the region includes some of the fastest-growing economies such as China, India, and Brazil. Industrial development in these regions favors various other chemical industries, including surfactants.

The home & personal care application segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall low foam surfactants market, in terms of value, between 2019 and 2024.



Low foam surfactants are one of the essential ingredients required for detergents, cleaning products, skin care, hair care, ointments, gels, creams, and other cosmetic products. A major change in the lifestyle of consumers is being witnessed in most of the developing countries, especially in China and India. Their increasing income and purchasing power supports the development, which in turn have increased the demand for low foam surfactants in the home & personal care industry.

Rising demand from the home & personal care, agrochemicals, and textiles applications to drive the demand for low foam surfactants in APAC.



The rapid industrialization, coupled with the growing plastics industry drives the market in the region. The rising disposable income of consumers, along with the changing lifestyle, play a significant role in boosting the growth of the low foam surfactants market. China is the largest low foam surfactants market owing to its rapidly growing end-user industries. The demand for low surfactants is propelled by the rising demand for personal care products and increasing demand for bio-based surfactants. In addition, the increasing demand from China, Japan, and South Korea is estimated to generate a huge demand for low foam surfactants.

AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands), BASF SE (Germany), Clariant AG (Switzerland), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Croda International plc (UK), Stepan Company (US), Huntsman Corporation (US), Kao Corporation (Japan), Galaxy Surfactants (India), and Oxiteno SA (Brazil) are amongst the key players of low foam surfactants.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Low Foam Surfactants Market

4.2 Global Low Foam Surfactants Market to Grow at A Steady Rate

4.3 APAC Market Scenario, By Country and Application

4.4 Low Foam Surfactants Market: Major Countries

4.5 Low Foam Surfactants Market, By Application



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growth in End-Use Industries of Low Foam Surfactants

5.2.1.1.1 Personal Care

5.2.1.1.2 Textiles

5.2.1.1.3 Paints

5.2.1.1.3.1 Increasing Demand for Enhanced Coatings With Better Performance and Durability

5.2.1.1.3.2 Rising Demand From End-Use Industries of Paints & Coatings

5.2.1.2 Increasing Need for Greener and Sustainable Surfactants

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Stringent Government Regulations on the Use of Toxic Chemicals

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growth of the Bio-Based Surfactants Market

5.2.3.2 Growing Niche Applications of Low Foam Surfactants

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.4.1 Construction Industry



6 Low Foam Surfactants Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Non-Ionic

6.2.1 Non-Ionic is Projected to Be the Largest Segment During the Forecast Period

6.3 Amphoteric

6.3.1 Amphoteric Surfactants are the Key Compound Used in Personal Care Product Formulations

6.4 Cationic

6.4.1 Growth in Textiles and Personal Care Segments to Drive the Market



7 Low Foam Surfactants Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Home & Personal Care

7.2.1 China and India to Drive the Demand for Low Foam Surfactants in the Home & Personal Care Application

7.3 Agrochemicals

7.3.1 Dependency on the Agriculture Sector in Most of APAC Countries is Expected to Boost the Market in the Region

7.4 Oil Field Chemicals

7.4.1 Discovery of Shale Gas Will Increase the Demand for Low Foam Surfactants

7.5 Textiles

7.5.1 Large Manufacturing Base of the Textiles Industry in APAC Will Create High Demand for Low Foam Surfactants

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Growing Population, Rising Spending Power, and Increasing Disposable Income to Drive the Demand in APAC



8 Low Foam Surfactants Market, By Region

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles



Akzonobel N.V.

BASF SE

Clariant AG

Evonik Industries AG

Croda International PLC

Stepan Company

Huntsman Corporation

KAO Corporation

Galaxy Surfactants

Oxiteno SA

Other Key Market Players



Dowdupont

Solvay SA

Air Products and Chemicals

Helena Chemical Company

Nufarm

Wilbur-Ellis Company

Enaspol A.S.

Unger Fabrikker A.S.

Aarti Industries Limited

Klk Oleo

Pilot Chem Corp.

Eoc Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pff221



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

