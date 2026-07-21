Global RAN Market Stabilization Following Multi-Year Industry Reset

According to Dell'Oro Group

Worldwide RAN to Grow at a 1 Percent CAGR over Next Five Years

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a newly published forecast report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, the worldwide Radio Access Network (RAN) market has entered a new phase of stability following a multi-year industry reset. After a nearly $9 billion decline in revenues between 2021 and 2024, the market stabilized in 2025 and delivered two consecutive quarters of year-over-year growth in 1Q 2026. Looking ahead, worldwide RAN revenues are projected to grow at a 1 percent CAGR through 2030, supported by investments in 5G and emerging opportunities in AI RAN, Cloud RAN, private wireless networks, and early 6G deployments.

"While our base case assumes RAN revenue will remain broadly flat over the forecast period, alternative outcomes are possible," said Stefan Pongratz, Vice President for RAN market research at Dell'Oro Group. "The more optimistic scenario reflects a larger role for mobile networks in the AI era as traffic patterns evolve and machines comprise a greater share of overall traffic. Conversely, excess mobile capacity and muted carrier revenue growth could weigh on the market," continued Pongratz.

Additional highlights from the Mobile RAN 5-Year July 2026 Forecast Report:

Investments in AI RAN, 6G, Massive MIMO, Cloud RAN, Private Wireless, and Small Cells are expected to expand through 2030.

RAN spending is expected to remain closely aligned with wireless capital expenditures, accounting for approximately 20 to 25 percent of total wireless capex throughout the forecast period.

Declining 4G revenues will continue to be offset by ongoing 5G deployments and the initial wave of 6G investments.

About the Report

Dell'Oro Group's Mobile RAN 5-Year Forecast Report offers a complete overview of the RAN market by region – North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, China, and Caribbean & Latin America, with tables covering manufacturers' revenue and unit shipments for 6G, 5G NR, 5G NR Sub 7 GHz, 5G NR mmW, and LTE base stations. The report also covers Cloud RAN, small cells, and Massive MIMO. To purchase this report, please contact us by email at [email protected].

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, security, enterprise networks, and data center infrastructure markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

SOURCE Dell'Oro Group