19 Crimes and Universal Products & Experiences Expand Limited-Edition Universal Monsters Wines to Global Markets for the Third Year

Returning to the global lineup are fan-favorites Frankenstein and The Bride of Frankenstein, which were introduced in the second year of the partnership to much acclaim. This year, fans will enjoy another exciting addition as The Mummy joins the limited-edition collection for the first time. The characters are paired with different wine varietals across the world, enabling the brand to meet local consumer preferences that may differ regionally.

"Three years in, this collaboration has grown into something truly iconic," said Jon Solimando, Global Director, 19 Crimes. "Fans have sought out these wines since the first year we launched them and continue to demand more from this partnership. The Universal Monsters have captured imaginations worldwide, and we're not only celebrating these legendary characters but also continuing 19 Crimes' mission to push boundaries and redefine how people experience wine."

These highly collectible wines feature glow-in-the-dark labels and interactive augmented reality (AR) experiences that bring Universal's iconic monsters to life. Together, they create the ultimate pour for Halloween gatherings and Universal Monsters fans worldwide.

19 Crimes Universal Monsters wines are available now for a limited time on 19Crimes.com and at select retailers in participating markets.

Universal Monsters © Universal City Studios LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ABOUT 19 CRIMES

19 Crimes turned convicts into colonists. In 18th-century Britain, criminals guilty of at least one of the 19 crimes were sentenced to live in Australia rather than death. For the rough-hewn prisoners who made it to shore, a new world awaited. As pioneers in a frontier penal colony, 19 Crimes wines celebrate the rebellious spirit of the more than 160,000 exiled men and women who forged a new culture and national identity in Australia. Today, 19 Crimes continues to embody that spirit through partnerships with modern-day creators and cultural icons. In 2020, 19 Crimes collaborated with entertainment legend Snoop Dogg to launch Cali Red, the #1-selling single wine in IRI's New Product Pacesetter history. His next release, Snoop Cali Rosé, was named the #1 Wine Innovation of 2021, followed by Snoop Cali Gold, which became the #1 Sparkling Wine Innovation of 2022.

ABOUT UNIVERSAL MONSTERS

During the golden age of Hollywood, Universal Pictures brought the legends of the horror genre to life in its classic monster films. The legacies of Frankenstein's Monster, the Bride of Frankenstein, Dracula, The Wolf Man, Creature from the Black Lagoon, The Mummy, Phantom of the Opera, and Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde endure to this day as the original icons whose stories symbolize the misunderstood, the outsider, and the misfit. This Universal Monsters capsule collection features the artwork of renowned creature designer and art director Crash McCreery, whose vision brings a contemporary spin to these classic characters.

ABOUT UNIVERSAL PRODUCTS & EXPERIENCES

Universal Products & Experiences (UP&E) globally drives the expansion and elevation of NBCUniversal's iconic collection of brands, intellectual properties, characters, and stories based on the company's extensive portfolio of properties created by Universal Pictures, Illumination, DreamWorks Animation and NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. The division executes this through innovative physical and digital products, as well as engaging retail and product experiences across our expansive global theme park destinations (for both owned and third-party IP), location-based venues, e-commerce product platforms, and retailers around the world. Along with global brand strategy and creative, UP&E's lines of business include Consumer Products and Games, along with Theme Parks Products & Retail. UP&E is a division of Universal Destinations & Experiences, part of NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. More information is available at universalproductsexperiences.com.

SOURCE 19 Crimes