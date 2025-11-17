19 Crimes Releases "Severed Red," an Ominously Dark Red Wine Made with Liquid Death Mountain Water

New limited-edition red blend features Liquid Death's mascot Murder Man with an augmented reality experience revealing the '20th Crime'

NAPA, Calif., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Infamous wine brand 19 Crimes features cult-favorite beverage disruptor Liquid Death in a new limited-edition wine titled Severed Red. This unexpected release is set to disrupt the wine world through bold flavor and immersive storytelling.

The wine brand, which is known for the 19 Crimes that turned convicts into colonists exiled to Australia, has now introduced an honorary member to its lineup. Murder Man, Liquid Death's notorious mascot, is charged with the fictional 20th Crime — Murdering Thirsts.

Meet Murder Man 19 Crimes Severed Red

Like all 19 Crimes wines, Severed Red includes a QR code that unlocks a unique augmented reality experience featuring the stories of Murder Man's crimes. The brand's original convicts, including Jane Castings, Michael Harrington, and John Boyle O'Reilly, share how their thirsts were brutally dismembered by Murder Man years ago.

"19 Crimes breaks stuffy wine conventions, and Severed Red continues that tradition," said Jon Solimando, Global Director of 19 Crimes. "This release adds to our lineup of rebellious limited editions that make 19 Crimes stand out. Severed Red is here to challenge the wine aisle and remind us that wine can be bold and fun."

Severed Red is a California red blend and is ominously dark with notes of toasted hazelnut, coconut, and violet. The wine includes a single drop of real Liquid Death Mountain Water to every bottle, commemorating the colony's most notorious criminal, Murder Man.

"We love seeing brands like 19 Crimes build on the world Liquid Death has created," said Dan Murphy, SVP of Marketing at Liquid Death. "It's great to see Liquid Death's Murder Man selected as the next big 19 Crimes celebrity."

Severed Red is available now in limited quantities at 19Crimes.com and makes an unforgettable wine gift for the holiday season. National retail availability begins January 2026. To find Severed Red in a store near you, visit the 19 Crimes Store Locator.

ABOUT 19 CRIMES

19 Crimes turned convicts into colonists. In 18th-century Britain, criminals guilty of at least one of the 19 crimes were sentenced to live in Australia rather than death. For the rough-hewn prisoners who made it to shore, a new world awaited. As pioneers in a frontier penal colony, 19 Crimes wines celebrate the rebellious spirit of the more than 160,000 exiled men and women who forged a new culture and national identity in Australia. Today, 19 Crimes continues to embody that spirit through partnerships with modern-day creators and cultural icons.

ABOUT LIQUID DEATH

As one of the fastest growing non-alcoholic beverage brands, Liquid Death uses comedy and entertainment to make health and sustainability 50 times more fun. We take low-calorie beverages and package them into infinitely recyclable cans that compete with the fun marketing of unhealthy brands across beer and junk food. Our product lines include mountain water, soda-flavored sparkling water, iced tea, and energy. We donate a portion of our proceeds to help kill plastic pollution. For more information on Liquid Death please visit liquiddeath.com.

