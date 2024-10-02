19 Crimes Wines and Universal Monsters Bring Back Limited-Edition Halloween Wines, Revealing a New Fan-Favorite Character

NAPA, Calif., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, rebellious wine brand 19 Crimes partners with Universal Products & Experiences to release a limited-edition collection of highly sought after Halloween wines, featuring the classic Universal Monsters. This year's lineup brings back the fan-favorite Frankenstein Cabernet Sauvignon, along with an exciting new addition – his equally bold counterpart, The Bride of Frankenstein Red Blend. The holiday wines feature glow-in-the-dark labels and an augmented reality (AR) experience that brings Universal's iconic monsters to life.

19 Crimes Limited-Edition Halloween Bottles

"Following the success of our previous Halloween release, we're excited to partner with Universal Monsters again," said Sarah Bakx, President of BOLD Brands at Treasury Americas. "The Bride of Frankenstein joins Frankenstein in our lineup, and together they embody the same rebellious spirit as 19 Crimes – challenging conventions and breaking the rules. This collaboration continues to push the boundaries of traditional wine culture by bringing these iconic characters to life in a fresh and captivating way."

These collectible bottles are the perfect pour to celebrate the Halloween season. Frankenstein Cabernet Sauvignon has a smooth, slightly sweet taste with hints of vanilla, red currants, cherries, and chocolate. The Bride of Frankenstein Red Blend is well-balanced, featuring vanilla, chocolate, and a touch of cedar spice.

Consumers can take the experience to the next level with 19 Crimes' exclusive AR bottle label experience. Simply scan the QR code on the back of the bottle to bring these iconic Universal Monsters to life.

The collectible 19 Crimes Frankenstein Cabernet Sauvignon and The Bride of Frankenstein Red Blend bottles are available now for a limited time only on 19Crimes.com and at select retailers nationwide.

Universal Monsters© Universal City Studios LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ABOUT 19 CRIMES

19 Crimes turned convicts to colonists. In 18th-century Britain, criminals guilty of at least one of the 19 Crimes, were sentenced to live in Australia, rather than death. For the rough-hewn prisoners who made it to shore, a new world awaited. As pioneers in a frontier penal colony, 19 Crimes wines celebrate the rebellious spirit of the more than 160,000 exiled men and women that forged a new culture and national spirit in Australia. Today, 19 Crimes continues to celebrate that spirit by partnering with modern day culture creators and innovators. In 2020, 19 Crimes collaborated with entertainment icon, Snoop Dogg to launch Cali Red, the #1 selling single wine in IRI's New Product Pacesetter history. His next release, Snoop Cali Rose was named the #1 Wine innovation of 2021 and later, Snoop Cali Gold was awarded #1 Sparkling Wine Innovation of 2022.

ABOUT UNIVERSAL MONSTERS

During the golden age of Hollywood, Universal Pictures brought legends of the horror genre to life in its classic monster films. The legacies of Frankenstein's Monster, The Bride of Frankenstein, The Wolf Man, Creature from the Black Lagoon, The Mummy, Phantom of the Opera, and Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde endure to this day as the original icons whose stories symbolize the misunderstood, the outsider, and the misfit. This Universal Monsters capsule collection is proud to feature the artwork of renowned creature designer and art director Crash McCreery whose vision creates a contemporary spin on these classic characters.

ABOUT UNIVERSAL PRODUCTS & EXPERIENCES

Universal Products & Experiences (UP&E) globally drives the expansion and elevation of NBCUniversal's iconic collection of brands, intellectual properties, characters, and stories based on the company's extensive portfolio of properties created by Universal Pictures, Illumination, DreamWorks Animation and NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. The division executes this through innovative physical and digital products, as well as engaging retail and product experiences across our expansive global theme park destinations (for both owned and third-party IP), location-based venues, e-commerce product platforms, and retailers around the world. Along with global brand strategy and creative, UP&E's lines of business include Consumer Products and Games, along with Theme Parks Products & Retail. UP&E is a division of Universal Destinations & Experiences, part of NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. More information is available at universalproductsexperiences.com.

