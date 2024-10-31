1919 Investment Counsel Earns 2024 Recognition from Barron's and Forbes

BALTIMORE, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 1919 Investment Counsel ("1919"), a registered investment advisor with a mission to provide tailored investment counsel that helps families, individuals, and institutions achieve their financial goals, was named as a Top RIA firm on multiple lists over the last few months of 2024.

In Barron's, 1919 was named to the Top 100 RIA Firms list for the fifth consecutive year. Barron's bases its annual ranking of independent advisory companies on assets managed by the firms, technology spending, staff diversity, succession planning, and other metrics.

This year, 1919 advances to a ranking of #25 from #32 in 2023, reflecting the firm's focus on consistently delivering an extraordinary client experience through independent thinking, expertise, and personalized service. 1919 was founded on the belief that no two clients are alike, and for over a century, 1919's unwavering commitment to creating investment solutions tailored to each client has been a hallmark of the firm.

In Forbes, 1919 was named to the annual Top RIA Firms list for 2024. The Forbes 2024 Top RIA Firms List, developed by SHOOK Research, recognizes the top 250 registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the U.S. based on both qualitative and quantitative factors. The rigorous selection process involves an analysis of key metrics such as revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, and overall industry experience.

SHOOK Research conducted in-depth interviews with leadership and staff, assessing firms based on leadership, growth, and dedication to client service. This year's evaluation included more than 46,200 nominations, 21,400 telephone interviews, and thorough reviews of thousands of RIAs through in-person or virtual meetings. More than 25,000 firms across the U.S. were invited to participate in the ranking process.

"It's an honor to be recognized by these top-tier publications," said Harry O'Mealia, President and CEO of 1919. "We work hard for our clients every day, and these recognitions are a testament to our dedication to the future of our clients, both now and for generations to come."

About 1919 Investment Counsel:

1919 Investment Counsel ("1919") is a registered investment advisor. Its mission for more than 100 years has been to provide investment counsel and insight that helps families, individuals, foundations, and endowments achieve their financial goals. The firm is headquartered in Baltimore and has offices across the country in Birmingham, Cincinnati, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Vero Beach. For more information on 1919's services, please visit https://1919ic.com/.

FORBES AND BARRON'S RANKINGS CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGY

Barron's Top RIA Firms: Barron's publishes this list annually based upon a number of criteria, including the firms' number of clients, employees, advisors, offices and state locations. The formula Barron's uses to rank firms is proprietary. Rankings were published in September 2024 and apply until September 2025. This award is not indicative of future performance and there is no guarantee of future investment success. Registration of an investment advisor does not imply a certain level of training or skill. No fee was paid for participation in the rankings; however, 1919 has paid a fee to use the ranking. For additional information, visit: www.barrons.com.

Forbes Top RIA Firms: The Forbes ranking of America's Top RIA Firms, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, mostly gained through telephone, virtual and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data. The algorithm weighs factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass best practices and approach to working with clients. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Ranking published on October 8, 2024, and based on data as of March 31, 2024, as provided by SHOOK®. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK receive a fee in exchange for rankings. For more information on the methodology, click here.

