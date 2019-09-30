1933 Industries Commences Flowering Stage at New Cannabis Facility in Las Vegas

Following the transfer of cannabis plants to the new facility in late August, the plants completed a vegetative stage for four weeks. Three rooms will begin the flowering cycle this week, lasting approximately eight weeks. The first harvest from the initial three rooms is expected in early December, with continued harvests thereafter every two weeks, all while new grow rooms are added in the facility for a total of 15 bloom rooms. The initial 26 strain varieties currently at the facility will be augmented with an additional 12 Cannabis Cup award-winning strains to sustain the Company's flower and concentrate production of branded AMA products and third party brands.

Mr. Tim Spencer, Director of Cultivation, said, "Our plants are performing very well in our state-of-the-art indoor facility and we are continuously learning and improving our processes. The facility is specifically built with integrated technology with high controls and automation to cultivate high-quality craft cannabis at scale with assured consistency and efficiency." He added, "The increased output will provide sufficient supply for the production of our AMA branded products as well as for our licensing partners such as Blonde™ Cannabis, OG DNA Genetics, Jack Herer, and PLUGplay."

"We are pleased with the progress we are making as we build out capacity over the next few months in Las Vegas to reach steady-state production. This model could be replicated in future facilities in other states", commented Mr. Chris Rebentisch, CEO. "We are proven operators in the cannabis space and we are positioning ourselves to achieve the full potential of this sector, not only by maximizing cultivation and extraction capabilities but by building a strong portfolio of high margin, industry-leading brands that have wide appeal to consumers".

About 1933 Industries Inc.

1933 Industries Inc. is a vertically integrated, brand-focused cannabis company with operations in the United States and Canada. Operating through two subsidiary companies, the Company owns leading cannabis brands as well as licensed cannabis cultivation, extraction, processing and manufacturing assets.

Our award-winning proprietary portfolio of brands include: AMA flower and AMA concentrates, CBD-infused Canna Hemp™, Canna Hemp X™, and Canna Fused™. Partners under licensing agreements include Birdhouse Skateboards™, Blonde™ Cannabis, Denver Dab Co., OG DNA Genetics, PLUGplay, and The Original Jack Herer®.

The Company owns 91% of Alternative Medicine Association, LLC (AMA), and 100% of Infused MFG LLC.

About Canna Hemp™

Canna Hemp™ CBD Relief Cream was named "Best Topical" by Leafy's Best in State: The Top State Specific Products and Experiences of 2018.

http://www.cannahemp.com

https://www.leafly.com/news/strains-products/best-in-state-2018-nevada-cannabis

About Canna HempX™

Canna Hemp X™ was named "Best Topicals for Pain" by Herb's Guide to the Best Cannabis Products on the Planet. Canna Hemp X™ is a CBD sports recovery cream for athletes, bridging the gap between recovery and top performance.

http://www.cannahempx.com

https://herb.co/learn/best-cannabis-products/

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents, which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com. 1933 Industries undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE 1933 Industries Inc.

Related Links

https://1933industries.com/

