1933 Industries Delivers on Strong CBD Brand Distribution Strategy by Surpassing 800 Retail Outlets in the US

Canna Hemp™ establishes itself as one of the premium brands in the market

VANCOUVER, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - 1933 Industries Inc. (the "Company" or "1933 Industries") (CSE: TGIF) (OTCQX: TGIFF), a vertically integrated cannabis consumer packaged goods company that owns licensed cultivation and manufacturing assets to support its brands, is pleased to report that it continues to deliver on its expansion strategy, reaching over 800 retail outlets with its premium Canna Hemp™ brand of wellness products, with coast-to-coast distribution in the United States.

The Company remains focused on the expansion of its brands with a growing and diverse distribution footprint, now encompassing licensed cannabis dispensaries, CBD-only dispensaries, health and wellness and smoke and vape stores throughout 46 US States. Over 200 mainstream outlets carry the Canna Hemp™ brand, which appeals to wellness-conscious consumers looking for alternative products. The custom formulated Canna Hemp™ portfolio offers over 70 high quality, agricultural hemp-based, CBD infused products with a range of specific effects. Top cannabis researchers BDS Analytics and Arcview Market Research, estimate CBD sales will beat $20 billion in the U.S. by 2024.

Ms. Ester Vigil, President of the Company commented, "We have been extremely successful at building our own distribution channels across the country, which is now one of the largest networks of CBD and a key differentiator of our Company. Our integrated approach to the market is attractive to potential third-party partners as we control cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, marketing, sales, branding and wide distribution, and later this year, CBD processing. As cannabis products become integrated into mainstream society, our strategy will continue to focus on increasing market share and national penetration of our consumer-focused, premium products designed to appeal to every household." She added, "We attribute the growth of our sales to the fact that our products are powerful, potent and effective. Our quality is unrivalled and our customers attest to the efficacy of our products."

Leafly, the world's largest cannabis information resource, named Canna Hemp™ CBD Relief Cream "Best Topical" in its list of Best in State: The Top State Specific Products and Experiences of 2018. Canna Hemp™ CBD Relief Cream is the Company's best-selling topical - a transdermal pain relief cream for fast-acting targeted relief to areas of discomfort, combating inflammation, arthritis joint pain, backaches, muscles spasms, strains, bruises, cramps, and headaches.

The Company's Canna Hemp X™ CBD sports recovery cream for athletes also won accolades. Herb, a cannabis media and commerce company, named Canna Hemp X™ "Best Topicals for Pain" in its Guide to the Best Cannabis Products on the Planet. From soothing pain, aiding with muscle spasms, healing assistance for bruises, injuries, or arthritis relief, Canna Hemp X™ bridges the gap between recovery and top performance.

From seed to sale, the Company offers a unique approach to compliance and transparency. All Canna Hemp™ products undergo rigorous testing to ensure the purity and safety of its CBD. The CBD is lab tested with independent certified laboratories to ensure that it is THC-free and contains no harmful chemicals or pesticides. In addition, all finished CBD products are lab tested with independent certified laboratories and every product is labelled with a QR code linking to the lab results, thereby ensuring that the CBD content listed on the label is accurate.

About 1933 Industries Inc.

1933 Industries Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company with operations in the United States and Canada. 1933 Industries owns licensed medical and adult-use cannabis cultivation and production assets, proprietary hemp-based, CBD infused branded products, CBD extraction services and a specialized cannabis advisory firm. Our proprietary brands include AMA, Canna Hemp™, Canna HempX™, Canna Fused™, Canna Hemp Paws™, and Nineteen 33 THC. Birdhouse Skateboards™, OG DNA Genetics, Denver Dab Co., The Real Kurupt's Moon Rocks and Gotti's Gold under licensing agreements.

http://www.cannahemp.com

http://www.cannahempx.com

https://www.leafly.com/news/strains-products/best-in-state-2018-nevada-cannabis

https://herb.co/learn/best-cannabis-products/

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents, which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com. 1933 Industries undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE 1933 Industries Inc.

Related Links

https://1933industries.com/

