19th Annual A Night of Hope Gala to Support Camps for Children Grieving the Loss of a Parent from Suicide or Overdose

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 19th Annual Night of Hope Gala, co-hosted by A Little Hope and Comfort Zone Camp, will be held in New York on October 24, 2024 to raise funds for the continued support of children and families grieving the loss of a loved from suicide or overdose. All proceeds will go towards funding free camps for children and families navigating grief. Tickets can be purchased here.

Understanding that grief is magnified when a family member's death was the result of suicide or overdose --and that this often causes feelings of guilt, confusion, rejection, shame, and anger for the surviving family—A Little Hope and Comfort Zone Camp partner to support surviving families navigating the complexities of grief when it comes to losing a loved one this way.

"For over two decades, A Little Hope has proudly partnered with Comfort Zone Camp – together establishing the first camps specifically designed for children impacted by suicide and drug overdose. This partnership continues to foster innovative and life-changing experiences, offering healing and hope to countless children. In these uncertain times, the need for grief support is more critical than ever and we are proud to be able to offering grieving children and their families the strength and support they need to build a brighter future," said Richard Schimel, President and Founding Board Member of A Little Hope.

Lynne Hughes, Founder & CEO of Comfort Zone Camp, added, "Resources for childhood bereavement are scarce, especially for those facing the stigma associated with suicide and overdose. Attending camp is often the first time they meet peers who share similar experiences. The Comfort Zone Camp community fosters a safe space where children can find their voice, let go of the shame and stigma, share their stories, and begin the healing process. These camps are offered at no cost and are made possible by our vital partnership with A Little Hope Foundation."

Comfort Zone Camps typically have 50 to 70 children per camp. A Little Hope has partnered with Comfort Zone Camp to provide 13 camps to children—11 camps for children coping with suicide loss and two for children with overdose loss. A Little Hope also provided seven parent camps that ran simultaneously during the children camps.

According to its annual impact report, last year Comfort Zone Camp provided bereavement counseling and resources to 1,351 children impacted by the loss of a loved one, and held 12 camps alongside partner organizations, including A Little Hope. These include suicide loss and overdose loss camps, both of which offer a separate, optional camp for parents or guardians of grieving campers.

About A Little Hope

A Little Hope, Inc. is a not for profit, publicly supported charitable foundation established in early 2002 as a response to the World Trade Center tragedy. With many bereaved children having to face a new reality – life without their mother or father – A Little Hope was founded with the mission of offering them hope for the future. The organization continues to create innovative programs to support grieving children. In 2015 A Little Hope partnered with Comfort Zone Camp to create a suicide loss camp for children, young adults and their families. Their Suicide Loss Camps are specifically designed to bring together children, young adults, parents and guardians, allowing them to grieve, heal and grow surrounded by those who have shared a similar loss. For more information, visit https://www.alittlehope.org/ .

About Comfort Zone Camp

Comfort Zone Camp is a nonprofit 501(c)3 bereavement organization that transforms the lives of children who have experienced the death of a parent, sibling, or primary caregiver. Comfort Zone Camp's programs are completely free of charge and include confidence building activities and age-based support groups that break the emotional isolation grief often brings. Programs are offered to children ages 7-17 and their families, in addition to young adults in the 18-25 age range. Held year-round across the country, Comfort Zone's primary locations are California, Massachusetts, New Jersey, North Carolina and Virginia (HQ). They also partner with organizations to serve their local or specific communities through their Partnership and Community by Design Programs. For more information, visit http://www.comfortzonecamp.org .

