19th Annual BioFlorida Celebration of Biotechnology Highlights Booming Industry and Career Opportunities in Northeast Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 500 life science professionals gathered at Momentum Labs | Alachua for BioFlorida's 19th Annual Celebration of Biotechnology. This lively community event offered attendees the opportunity to connect with industry leaders, learn about new innovations, and explore the bountiful career opportunities this rapidly growing field provides locally and across the state.

With over 100 interactive exhibits from emerging biotech companies, research institutions, and economic development groups, the celebration highlighted the breadth and momentum of Florida's life sciences sector.

"BioFlorida's Celebration of Biotechnology offers the local and statewide community an opportunity to meet an ever-growing number of new biopharmaceutical and medtech companies as well as industry leaders," says BioFlorida President and CEO, Mark Glickman. "This steady industry growth has been achieved thanks to a collaborative, nurturing environment."

Brief remarks were also shared by key figures including Seth Lane from Concept Companies; Alachua Mayor Gib Coerper; and FloridaCommerce executive TJ Villamil, who encouraged attendees to leverage state resources that actively support life sciences ventures.

This year's event also debuted the Talent Table focused entirely on training programs, academic pathways, internships, and jobs. With demand outpacing supply for many skilled positions, the opportunity to connect directly with employers, educators, and workforce development leaders proved invaluable — especially for young professionals and career changers.

Community events like BioFlorida's Celebration of Biotechnology allow professionals and prospective talent to plug into this momentum while fueling even faster expansion. For more information on future BioFlorida events, visit www.BioFlorida.com.

About BioFlorida

BioFlorida is the voice of Florida's life sciences industry, representing 8,600 establishments and research organizations in BioPharma, MedTech, Digital Health, and Health Systems that collectively employ nearly 107,000 Floridians (Source: TEConomy/BIO). BioFlorida's member driven initiatives provide a strong climate for the advancement of innovative products and technology that improve lives and promote economic benefits to the state.

SOURCE BioFlorida